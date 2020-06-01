The Charlotte Auto Fair 2019 was held in Concord, North Caroline at the Charlotte Convention Center from October 17th-19th, 2019. This show is held during the spring and in the fall, you can always find cars of all types, years, makes, and models spread throughout the show! In total, the show plans to bring in more than 150,000 vehicle buyers and restorers to attend The Charlotte Auto Fair 2019!

Not only can you find cars throughout the infield, track side, and the winners circle, you can also find vendors in the ‘pit area’! Bringing in various products ranging from wheels and tires, to detailing products such as Big Daddy’s Detail Supply. Build Shops were also in the ‘pit’ area such as ARH Designs. They were showing off finished and in progress builds, and many various stands selling signs and homemade snacks!

On the other side of the vendor area was an indoor area for elite builds that you could find roped off with mirrors and special lighting, showing off the many amazing details! On the back half of the field you could find the large swap meet featuring parts, ‘donor cars’, frames, shells, completed builds, and more for sale.

Despite the rain and cool fall weather, The Charlotte Auto Fair 2019 was jumping with people checking out cars, the vendors, and ride-alongs. You could also check out the Dodge area where they were shredding tires in some of their high performance vehicles!

Even though the show lasts 3 days, it always seems like there is never enough time to check out everything you want to! We cannot wait to see what the 2020 show has in store. You won’t want to miss out on this show, make sure to add it to your “2020 Must Attend”!

Photos by: Chris Gosda