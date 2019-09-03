Custom Car Revival 2019

Custom Car Revival was held at Edwards Drive-In in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 8th, 2019! Known as one of the best and true Traditional Custom show running today!

Filling the lot at the Drive-In were beautiful traditional ride, owners conversing together, and lovers of Traditional rides checking out what each ride had to offer. At Custom Car Revival, Traditional rides are the only way to go!

Muscle cars, rats rod, street rods, and hot rods are not allowed into the show, but the Traditional rides are so amazing all car enthusiasts will want to attend!

Rides from 1936 all the way until 1965, whether they were Frenched, chopped, channeled, or sectioned, were all absolutely stunning. Its the rides and atmosphere that continue to bring in the crowds!

Custom Car Revival 2019 had a pre show gathering at the host hotel that allowed for everyone to come together before the show tomorrow. The pre show brought in an amazing cruise in feel.

During the show, Carl Casper was on site signing autographs. Carl Casper had started his own car show to show off his custom cars, and in a few years he had some of the most notorious vehicles such as the Batmobile and the General Lee. It was an amazing opportunity to have him at the show and get his autograph!

The show also featured several legendary builds such as Frank Morawki’s 1950 Mercury, J. Wayne Jones’ 1951 Ford, Mark Moriarity’s 1955 Chevy, Kurt McCormick’s 1941 Cadillac, Cody Burdorf’s 1955 Chevy, and Doug STeck’s 1950 Mercury. All of the rides that attended were truly legendary in their own way!

Photos by: Todd Atkins