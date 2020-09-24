Do You Really Need A Lawyer For A Motor Traffic Collision?

Getting involved in a motor traffic collision can be a traumatic experience, especially if you have no idea what to do and what not to do after the accident. Not only that, but the situation becomes worse when you sustain some serious injuries. When this happens, you might have lots of questions in your mind, such as who’ll pay for your medical bills and how you can get your normal life back. This is where hiring a lawyer becomes a viable option.

If you’re a party to a motor traffic collision, keep reading this article to learn a few instances that require dedicated lawyer’s services.

You’ve Been Seriously Injured

When you sustain serious injuries, you certainly need a lawyer’s assistance to obtain compensation for your injuries. Under the personal injury law, individuals who’ve been injured due to someone else’s negligence may have the right to recovery of compensation, which will answer to the damages done against them.

Thus, if your injuries will prohibit you from working and enjoying life for a long time, you’ll need a lawyer from a reputable law firm, such as Spaulding Injury Law, to explain your legal options and get the justice you deserve. Using their knowledge and expertise, they can provide you with aggressive legal representation to ensure you get compensated by the at-fault party.

You Need To Prove The Fault Of The Other Party

In most personal injury cases, the injured victim needs to prove the other party’s fault in a motor traffic collision. You may not recover anything from the responsible party if you fail to establish their fault. However, unless you’re a legal expert, you should ask the help of a lawyer to prove the other party’s wrongdoing.

In such a case, your lawyer for Atlanta traffic collisions will do everything to establish that someone else’s negligence caused your serious injuries. They do this by establishing the presence of the following requisites:

Duty – When you’re driving on the road, the other motorists have the duty to perform safe driving by following the road and traffic rules of the place and other safety precautions.

Breach Of Duty – When the other driver beats the traffic light, which resulted in a collision with your car, there’s already a degree of negligence involved. Therefore, the other driver is liable for breach of duty.

Causation – It must be shown that the other party’s breach of duty is the cause of negligence in a motor traffic collision.

Damages – It must also be demonstrated that the lack of care in driving has caused injuries and other damages to the victim

As you can see, there are four requisites that need to be proven by your lawyer. And, since they know very well how personal injury cases work, they can properly justify the claim on your behalf by using some relevant pieces of evidence. However, if you want to be sure why you should consult a lawyer for your traffic collision case, check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oxL1xok79A for more information.

You’re Negotiating With The Insurance Company

Of course, you have to coordinate with the insurance company for your claim. However, dealing with them isn’t as easy as you think. Realistically speaking, most insurance companies don’t care about your interests. As a money-making company, they’ll do anything under their power to disapprove or reduce your settlement offer. For instance, they might use your own statements against you to ensure you don’t get the right amount of settlement offer for your injuries.

That’s why if you’ve been in an accident in Atlanta, hiring a lawyer for Atlanta traffic collisions can be an excellent idea. Typically, personal injury lawyers are known for their communication and negotiation skills. They know how to negotiate with the insurance company without compromising your settlement. Also, they make sure your rights and interests are protected throughout the process.

You’re Filing A Personal Injury Lawsuit Claim In Court

When all negotiation efforts with the insurance company fail, you need an experienced lawyer to help you file a personal injury lawsuit claim. More than anyone, they’re familiar with the ins and outs of personal injury law and the court procedural processes, and how they can use it in your favor.

For instance, they know how to collect pieces of evidence to prove the other party’s negligence, such as police reports, medical reports, and witnesses’ testimonies. They can also use those documents and other information to create a strong argument to ensure the recovery of compensation. Lastly, they know how to observe proper court decorum, which can increase your chances of winning the case.

Wrapping Up

With the information presented above, you, indeed, need a lawyer’s assistance to navigate your unique situation. By having them on your side, you can get yourself properly represented in all legal proceedings to maximize financial recovery for all the injuries you’ve sustained.

Hopefully, you find this article useful when knowing when and why you should hire a personal injury lawyer for your motor traffic collision case.