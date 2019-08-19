Effective Ways to Make Your Car Safer

Your car safer is essential. With so many accidents and tragedies occur because of distracted driving, it’s imperative that every driver take control and pay attention while behind the wheel.

If you ever are a victim of distracted driving and suffer injuries because of someone else’s negligent actions, Stephens Law Firm Houston is available for assistance. However, by implementing some of the stay-safe practices found here, you can have a good chance of avoiding this outcome.

Here are some effective ways of making your car safer

Turn Phones and Other Devices Off While Driving

As mentioned above, distracted driving can cause accidents. In fact, it may cause you to drive as if you are drunk. The best way to avoid this is by putting all devices away before starting the car.

Check the Tire Pressure Regularly

It’s imperative to have proper tire pressure in all four tires (or more) at all times. If the tire pressure isn’t correct, it can cause serious issues, accidents, and other problems. Not only will proper tire pressure keep you and other people on the road safe, it’s also going to help you save gas.

Avoid Speeding

There are many accidents that occur just a few miles from home. In fact, it’s estimated that over 50 percent of vehicle accidents occur in a distance of just 10 miles from their home.

While it’s best to avoid speeding at all, make sure to avoid this altogether when you are close to home, or in an area you’re extremely familiar with. Many believe accidents are most likely to happen in these areas because people let their guard down. Don’t let this happen to you.

Keep a Safety Kit in Your Car

There are several types of safety gear you need to keep on-hand and in your car safer at all times. This includes things like flares, tire reinflation canisters, first-aid kit, an air horn, snow chains (if the climate calls for them), a spare tire, jack, and warning signs. The majority of these items are going to easily fit in the spare compartment in your car.

Test Your Brakes and Lights Regularly

It’s important to check your brakes regularly. This is the most important safety element of your vehicle.

You should also check your lights every few months. A single, blown-out taillight can be the difference between safe driving and getting broadsided and suffering a potentially devastating injury.

Stay safe on the road – implement out tips

Install Anti-Theft Features

Traditional car alarms aren’t as effective as they once were. As a result, you have to use other technology to keep your vehicle safe. There are all sorts of new devices you can install to deter vehicle theft and vandalism. Make the investment – it’s worth it.

Don’t Drive When You are Tired

It is best to pull over and take a nap for a few hours than to try and push through and make it. If possible, you should also bring along someone if you are going to be driving for a long period of time. This will allow you to take turns when you get tired and prevent the possibility of an accident.

Wear Your Seatbelt at All Times

One of the best things you can do when traveling in a vehicle is to wear your seatbelt at all times. This is true regardless of if you are the driver or a passenger. Always buckle up.

Stay Safe – Drive Safe

If you want to stay safe while driving or riding in a vehicle, make sure to implement the tips and information here. This will also help to keep other people on the road safe and help you avoid being involved and injured in an accident.