How to Make Sure You Get Your Car’s Worth Upon Selling

Selling your pride and joy can be a hassle if you don’t know what you’re doing. There are many people out there who haven’t sold a car in their life, and this process can be especially difficult for them.

One of the problems inexperienced people will run into is that they’re not going to get the maximum sale price out of it. A few fixable mistakes will often end up costing them hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

In this article we’ll be taking a look at some tips for inexperienced car owners on how they can make sure they get their car’s worth upon selling.

Research

If you’re thinking about selling your car, some research may be in order. You’ll never know what your car is really worth without looking at the used car market. Fortunately, there are plenty of online used car marketplaces where you can see what other sellers are demanding for cars similar to yours.

Also keep in mind that used car prices can vary quite a bit depending on location. Some locations are known to be harsh on cars, such as those with long snowy seasons. So be sure to check used car listings in your local area to get a true idea of how much your car might be worth.

After you’ve done your research, you’ll have a much better idea at how much your car is worth. Not knowing this information can put you at a significant disadvantage. Pricing your used car too high means no one is going to buy it, and pricing it too low means you’ll just get ripped off.

Park Your Car in a Safe Shelter

One of the best ways of keeping your car in pristine condition so that it sells for a high price is to park it in a sheltered area such as a garage. If your home does not have a garage, you may choose to use a service such as Car Ports and More to ensure your car stays safe from the elements.

Parking your car in a sheltered area ensures that it does not have to endure the elements on a daily basis. Sunlight can slowly wear your car’s paint, while windy weather can also damage the paint’s finish with fine dust particles.

Thus, it’s best to park your car in a sheltered space so it stays safe from the elements and is able to retain its aesthetic appeal.

Do Some Cheap and Easy Fixes to Your Car

If you’re thinking about selling your car, make sure that you carry out some cheap and easy fixes before selling it. Not only will the fixes allow you to upload pictures that make your car look good, but they’ll also increase its perceived value.

Here are some cheap and easy fixes to do before selling your car:

Clean the Lights

Headlights can get yellowed overtime, and these make them look very unappealing. They’re a classic sign of a car that’s been used and is very old. Fortunately, there are plenty of easy DIY methods of cleaning your car’s headlights and restoring them to a factory condition.

Windshield Chips and Cracks

If your car’s windshield has chips and cracks, be sure to check replacement or repair costs before putting it up for sale. Replacement windshields aren’t as expensive as you think, and you could make up for the cost by selling your car for a higher price.

Tires

A used car with worn tires shows potential buyers that the car wasn’t taken care of well. Tires are a very inexpensive way of increasing the perceived value of your car. You can even buy slightly used tires to make a better impression on potential buyers.

Scratches and Dings

A car with scratched paint shows obvious signs of neglect on part of the owner. So if the owner didn’t care much about the car, then so will potential buyers. Appearances are everything when it comes to selling cars, and buffing out scratches or repairing minor dings is a very inexpensive way of increasing the perceived value of your car.

Detailing

Detailing is much more doable, and affordable than you might think. Of course, a professional detail might cost you hundreds of dollars, but you can do the same from the convenience of your home at a fraction of the cost, while keeping the detailing products for your next car.

Detail the interior and exterior of your car to give potential buyers the impression that the car was well-looked-after.

Avoid Selling to Dealerships

Car dealerships are a serious business, and they will try to offer you the least possible price for your pride and joy. A dealership’s only motivation is to make good profits, so they’ll buy your car at less than market price and then sell it at market prices. It really is as simple as that.

Fortunately, online marketplaces have made it easier than ever to sell your car conveniently at market prices, so there’s no reason to be shortchanged by car dealerships.

Utilize social Platforms for Easier Selling

Instead of using used car websites like AutoTrader, why not post an ad for your car in your local Facebook group or Craigslist? You can also reach out to your friends and family to find out if anyone needs to buy a car. Referral sales are always much faster, since the other party will have reason to trust you.

Utilize Online Ads Effectively

If you’ve decided to put an ad for your car online, make sure you use it effectively. Don’t post out-of-focus, dirty pictures of your car, since this will be a waste of time and money for you.

Instead, take pictures of your car after it has been washed and detailed, preferably on a sunny day in a good location. Good pictures matter!

Only, make sure to communicate the good things about your car effectively in its listing – give potential buyers a reason to trust you.

If you have full service history for your car, mention that clearly as that can be a big idea for many potential buyers.