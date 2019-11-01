Good Times Picnic 2019 was held at German Park in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 11th, 2019. The show brings all lowriders that consist of everything from bombs to traditionals together!

Each year, the Indiana Chapter of Good Times hosts a picnic car show! With the beautiful weather, this brought out an amazing crowd and had hoppers swinging!

Participants and car clubs from the surrounding states came and filled German Park with sick rides and an amazing atmosphere.

Photos by: Dan Davis