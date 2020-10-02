The Goodtimes C.C. Picnic and Show was held at German Park in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 9th, 2020. It was an amazing time for everyone to get back together and this was the best show to do that at! With amazing food, a hydraulics contest, a bicycle giveaway, and more; there wasn’t much more you could ask for!

The Indianapolis Chapter of Goodtimes come together each year to host this Picnic and Car Show. Each year, the Gauge Magazine team and many others continue to attend as this show as it is one of many that you cannot help but always have a good time at.

The amazing weather brought out a huge crowd; you could not find a single person that wasn’t smiling or laughing at The Goodtimes C.C. Picnic and Show!

It was an amazing site to see as people from Indy and the surrounding states came in and filled German Park with custom rides! Of course, it wouldn’t be a Goodtimes show if there wasn’t a little hydraulics competition as well!

Awards were given out this year for the Top 10 rides, Best Lowrider, Best Best Mini Truck, Best Big Wheel-Donk, and a Furthest Traveled Award! Congratulations to all who went home with an award!

The show has always been a family friendly event and is something that everyone can enjoy. This year, Goodtimes C.C. Picnic and Show brought out bicycles for children to pick out a bike that they love and take home so the fun never stops! It was an amazing time for all!

If you missed out on the 2020 show, don’t worry! Stay tuned to the Goodtimes Indiana Chapter Facebook page where you can get information on the 2021 show!

Photos by: Dan Davis