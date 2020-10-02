The Grand National F-100 Show was held in Pigeon Forge, TN at the LeConte Center on August 13-15, 2020. The show is open for 1996 and older Ford Trucks Only,

Bringing in over 350 preregistered vehicles, 500 vehicles registered and 5000 spectators, the show was an amazing hit for everyone! The event is an indoor and outdoor event and is known as one of the largest F-100 swap meets in the county!

With the event being also being an outdoor event, of course mother nature had to come out and remind everyone she is in charge. There was a small storm that came through and brought out some rain, but that did not stop anyone from enjoying the amazing rides and still have a good time!

If you were in need of parts for your custom ride, you may have been able to find them here! There were a few places and owners who had also brought out parts for sale along with some of the sickest rides around!

It came time for the awards, and it was an honestly hard guess on who would be going home with awards.

Truck of the year award was expanded to 3 over 8 Categories. Steven Bolte’s ’55 won 53-56 F100 Truck of the Year. Metal Brothers were awarded Truck of the Year for their ’56 F100. Jack’s Speed shop’s, Ross Nichols was awarded the Last one with his ’69-F1oo. Congratulations to all the winners, your rides were out of this world!

You won’t want to miss out on the next Grand National F-100 Show! You can find more information on their Facebook page on their next show, make sure you head out that way!

Photos by: Aden Johnson