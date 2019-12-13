Here Is Why 2020 Will Be the Best Toyota Tacoma Year Yet

Last year Toyota sold a combined total of 95 million vehicles. As you can see, the demand for Toyota vehicles has never been higher.

In particular, the new 2020 Toyota Tacoma has made waves in the truck community. The midsize truck outshines the competition in terms of its hauling capabilities and affordable price.

But is the 2020 version the best Toyota Tacoma year? Or are you better off going with an older model?

In this article, we’ll explore both the base specs and new features. Come find out why the new Tacoma is one of the best yet.

Standard Toyota Tacoma Features

Before we get into the new features that come with the Toyota Tacoma, let’s go over some of the standard features that are the same from last year.

The Toyota Tacoma engine features a 3.5-liter V-6 with direct injection capabilities. The four-cylinder engine gives off 278 horsepower. You won’t win any races with this truck, but it does get you where you need to be smoothly and comfortably.

You can choose between nine different colors with the Toyota Tacoma including:

Voodoo blue

Super white

Silver sky metallic

Magnet grey metallic

Midnight black metallic

Barcelona red metallic

Quicksand

Cement

Army Green

The truck can tow around 6,800 pounds and hold 1,440 pounds worth of equipment. The trailer-sway control (TSC) redistributes weight amongst the wheels during windy days that can knock over large loads.

The Tacoma can hold four people in its standard seating, but you can add a middle seat to accommodate one more person. The driver’s seat features 10-way power adjustments.

In terms of gas mileage, the 2020 Toyota Tacoma gets around 20 miles per gallon in the city and 23 miles per gallon on the highway.

The truck features Hill Assist Control which helps the truck safely climb hills. It does this by minimizing the amount of backward roll on steep inclines.

There are still six types of Tacoma trim models. They include:

SR — $26,050

SR5 — $27,825

TRD Sport — $32,745

TRD Off-Road — $34,000

Limited TRD – $38,790

TRD Pro — $43,960

New Features to the 2020 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota has added some subtle, but helpful features to the 2020 model of the Tacoma. The Toyota Tacoma now features Apple Carplay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto. It also comes with a larger infotainment system.

On this screen, you can access a surround-view and multiple landscape views. You can also add on a special driver’s seat that features a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. This type of seat lets you move forward, backward, up and down.

What We Love About the 2020 Toyota Tacoma

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma continues its legacy as a nice, affordable midsize truck. Here are eight things we think you might like about the Tacoma.

A Lot of Standard Features

The standard 2020 SR Toyota Tacoma offers a wide range of features even without an add-on. Deck rail systems let you secure heavy objects in the bed of your truck.

Plus the Toyota Safety Sense and infotainment system make navigation and media options a breeze.

The backup camera makes parking easier and the fabric-trimmed seats are comfortable for long hauls. The interior comes with a great adjustable driver’s seat and seat warmers.

Long Reliability Rating

You can get a lot of usage out of your 2020 Toyota Tacoma before you need to consider replacing it. Toyota uses exceptional parts so you can expect the truck to last well over 300,000 miles.

If you take care of it properly, then it will last even longer. Luckily, Toyota offers both a three-year basic warranty and a five-year powertrain warranty. So, if you have any problems early on you can take it into a dealer for repairs.

Lots of Room for Customization

One great thing about the 2020 Toyota Tacoma is the room for customization. As we mentioned the truck comes with 6 different trim versions and 9 different color options. However, the company doesn’t stop there.

You can build your own Tacoma on the Toyota website and choose between different powertrains, cabs, and colors. However officially licensed customizations aren’t the only thing you can ass to your new truck.

You can purchase any number of these awesome accessories for your Tacoma and improve your vehicle’s performance and function.

Easy-to-Use Technology

The new tech included on the 2020 Toyota Tacoma is both easy to operate and makes driving safer. Your phone can hook up to the infotainment system so you don’t have to fidget with it while driving.

The panoramic view camera provides a full range of vision for when you’re backing up and parking. It makes parallel parking much more manageable for people who struggle with it.

Toyota Safety Sense

Toyota Safety Sense adds some helpful failsafe options in case you almost get into an accident.

For example, it features pedestrian detection that can pick up potential collision objects and engage the breaks. It also gives off a warning when another car changes lanes. If you want you can include blindspot monitoring as an add-on.

Handles Off-Road Terrain Well

We love the off-road capabilities of the Toyota Tacoma, particularly the rear locking differential. If you find yourself stuck in the sand with the truck, then the engine redistributes power to both of the rear wheels.

This burst gives you the power to get out. If you find yourself driving of rugged terrain, you can easily select one of the five MTS modes for control brakes and throttle. This feature allows you to handle the rough landscape at a safe speed.

However, the handling isn’t confined to the off roads. It feels good on the road and can make precision turns when needed.

Good for Hauling

The Toyota Tacoma doesn’t come with the hauling capabilities of a full-size truck. But, we think it packs a big bang for its size.

While most types of four-cylinder trucks can only handle around 3,500 pounds, the Tacoma can handle 6,800.

If you need a mid-size truck for hauling your bikes, ATVs, boat, or RV, then you cannot go wrong with this one.

Affordable Price

The model does get a little pricier depending on what trim you go with, but the standard SR Tacoma comes at an incredibly affordable price.

It might not blow people away in terms of appearance, but the horsepower, interior technology, and easy maintenance of the truck more than makes up for any defects.

What We Think Could Use Improvement

Unfortunately, there are some things that Toyota could have improved on the 2019 Toyota Tacoma that they didn’t with the 2020 version. Here are three things we don’t like about the new truck.

Crawl Control Management System Needs Work

When you’re on rough terrain the crawl function of the Tacoma keeps the brakes on five low-speed settings and modulates the throttle automatically. In theory, it’s a good idea, but it doesn’t translate well to reality.

The system is stiff and robotic and all it does it vibrate the truck back and forth. More advanced systems do a lot more in terms of traction control sensors.

Transmission is Too Loose

While the 2020 Toyota Tacoma does feature an excellent amount of horsepower, the transmission system does not utilize it well. The automatic transmission does not handle hills well, especially when it’s carrying a heavy load.

The RPM frequently gets stuck on a dead spot that can get the truck stuck. The shifts should be quicker and tighter on the next Toyota Tacoma model.

Drum Brakes are Outdated

These days almost every truck manufacturer uses turning disc brakes in their new models. However, Toyota continues using the drum brake system. These types of brakes overheat easily which can cause the brake fluid to disintegrate.

Disc brakes distribute heat from hard stops much more evenly. We understand that Toyota probably uses this old school brake model to save in production costs, but it’s still no excuse.

Poor Gas Mileage

20 miles per gallon in cities leaves a lot to be desired in terms of energy efficiency. You will need to spend a lot of money on gas when you drive the 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

Luckily, you don’t need to pay for diesel fuel — it takes regular unleaded gas.

Is 2020 the Best Toyota Tacoma Year?

For its price, the 2020 Toyota Tacoma does a lot of things right. It features a lot of modern tech options that make the overall interface much more manageable.

It also continues the tradition of offering great off-road and utility functions for midsize truck owners. Some people think feels too stiff when you’re driving, but we think this stiffness helps absorb damage from rough terrain.

It takes a little getting used to in the cities, but you learn quickly. As such, we think the 2020 model is the best Toyota Tacoma year so far.

If you think this model is the right mid-size truck for your needs, then you can build or find your model, then visit the Toyota website. You can even build your version with special features. Follow this link here.