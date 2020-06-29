Being involved in a car accident can be a traumatizing experience. To make matters worse, the aftermath of a car accident can often be even more difficult and stressful than the accident itself. A car accident will frequently result in property damage, bodily injuries, and emotional trauma, all of which can make your recovery feel like an uphill battle.

No matter what safety precautions you take, an accident can’t always be avoided. In fact, on average, there are roughly six million car accidents in the United States every year. So what should you do if you have been involved in a car accident?

Depending on the extent and severity of your injuries, one of the best things you can do after an accident is to contact a car accident lawyer. An experienced lawyer can help you fight for your rights so that you can get the compensation you need to begin working toward your recovery.

In an ideal world, you would never be put in a situation of having to look for a car accident lawyer. Unfortunately, however, a lawyer may become necessary. Thus, it is important to be prepared and know what to do in the event you ever are involved in a car accident.

Your car accident case will require a strong advocate to help you get the compensation you need to recover. So how do you go about hiring the best car accident lawyer? While this is no easy task, there are certain things you can look for to help make this important decision. Here are the four things you should know to hire the best car accident lawyer for you.

1. Look for a Lawyer with Specific Experience Handling Car Accident Cases

First and foremost, you should always look for a lawyer with specific experience handling car accident cases.

It is important to note that there is no specific category for “car accident” law. Car accident cases actually fall into a broad category of the law called personal injury law. Personal injury law involves claims arising out of injury or property damage caused by someone else’s act or failure to act.

If this sounds like an extremely broad definition, that’s because it is. Types of personal injury legal claims include:

Car accident cases,

Slip and fall cases,

Medical malpractice,

Dog bite cases, and

Assault and battery.

As you can see, car accident cases are just one out of many types of personal injury claims.

Many law firms market themselves broadly as personal injury law firms. However, not all personal injury cases are the same.

There are intricacies in car accident cases that may not exist in a slip and fall or medical malpractice case. Thus, it is imperative that you specifically look for a car accident lawyer who can help you with your car accident case.

2. Don’t Be Afraid to Reach Out for a Consultation

You’ve probably noticed that many lawyers will offer free initial consultations or case evaluations. This is a great opportunity, so don’t be afraid to reach out.

As important as it is for a lawyer to assess your case, this consultation is also an opportunity for you to decide who you should hire. Use this time to get to know your potential lawyer to see if they are the best car accident lawyer for you. Factors to consider in your consultation might include:

Years of experience in general and with car accident cases in particular;

Whether the lawyer has trial experience;

The lawyer’s plan on how to handle your claim; and

How fees are structured.

This consultation can be a great benefit to you, so make sure to use it to your advantage.

3. Reviews Cannot Be Overstated

One of the best indicators of a successful car accident lawyer is the quality of reviews left by past clients. Clients who have a great experience with their lawyer and who receive great results will likely leave a review. On the other hand, clients who had a less than stellar experience are also likely to leave a review.

Regardless of whether the review is good or bad, any review will be extremely helpful in deciding what lawyer to choose. Fortunately, you have access to thousands of reviews at your fingertips. Google and Yelp are great sites to start with as you search for lawyer reviews. However, there are also some websites that are dedicated specifically to rating lawyers. Some of these include:

Avvo,

SuperLawyers,

Best Lawyers in America, and

Martindale.

Take some time to research potential lawyers and see what their previous clients have to say.

4. Choose a Lawyer You Get Along with

Last, but not least, you should make sure to hire a car accident lawyer that you get along with. While some cases may wrap up quickly, more often than not, a case will take significant time to reach a resolution. Car accident cases can take months and even years to resolve. Thus, it is crucial that you select someone that you get along with.