Questions to Ask Your Car Accident Injury Attorney

If you’ve been in a car wreck, motorcycle accident, or injured by any other type of motor vehicle, a car accident injury attorney can help. Make sure to Ask Your Car Accident Injury Attorney!

Thousands of people die, and even more people are hurt every year in car accidents. If you’ve been in a wreck and are worried about what to do, you might need a car accident injury attorney. Unless you know the ins and outs of car accident law, it is helpful to have a professional on your side. Continue reading this article to learn the questions you should ask your attorney.

1. Who Is at Fault In the Accident?

If you aren’t sure if you were at fault in the accident or not, an auto accident lawyer can help you figure it out. Depending on where you are in the United States, there may be different laws that will determine whether you’re at fault or not. Having a professional help you wade through everything will help you make sure that you know whether you were at fault or not.

2. What Happens If I Did Have Fault In the Accident?

If you were partially at fault in the accident, you might still be able to make a claim. Some states follow comparative negligence laws, which means the victim could be eligible for compensation payments, even if they contributed to the crash. These types of laws can be very confusing. If you aren’t good with percentages, you might need some outside help.

3. What If My Injuries Are Very Severe?

If you have very serious injuries, they might fall under what is called catastrophic. If you’ve broken bones or have an injury to your brain or spine, that would fall under the catastrophic injury category. When you have this severe of an injury, you might not get the compensation you deserve. If you don’t get an offer that matches up to your injuries, you might have to take it to court.

4. How Much Money Can I Get From a Claim?

If you’re drowning in debt and worried about not being able to work, you might be asking, “How much money can I get from a claim?” Depending on many factors, your claim could be as low as a few thousand dollars to into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Things like medical expenses, disability costs, property damage, pain and suffering, and more play into how much you can get. Make sure to ask your lawyer about your specific situation and have them give you a breakdown.

5. What Do I Do About the Insurance Company?

Understanding how to deal with the insurance company is important because you might say something wrong and hurt your case. The insurance companies are not on your side when you have an accident, so you need your attorney’s help. Do not admit fault or give them permission to record your statement. You also shouldn’t accept the first settlement offer that comes along. Until you’ve spoken to an attorney, you should speak to them as little as possible.

Now you know more about the questions you should ask a car accident injury attorney when you meet with them. Preparing your questions and getting down to business can be part of what makes or breaks your case.