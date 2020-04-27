How to Preserve Windshield Integrity

Everyone knows a car’s windshield protects drivers and passengers from outside debris, dust, wind, rain, and other elements. But not everyone is aware of its importance in maintaining a vehicle’s integrity. The windshield gives a sufficient amount of support to the cabin of a vehicle.

This support becomes even more crucial in the event of a collision. The windshield absorbs around 45% of the impact in most collisions and up to 60% in vehicle rollovers. It also plays other safety roles as well, including deploying airbags which protects you and other passengers from coming into contact with the windshield. A fortified windshield also helps prevent a cars’ roof from collapsing. If your windshield flies out during a collision, it will be you who has to absorb all the impact of the crash.

Knowing this should prompt you to take better care to preserve windshield. Most drivers won’t put much effort into preserving it till a crack shows up. Replacing a windshield will typically cost you a pretty penny, so you should do everything you can to avoid that. Here’s how to maintain your windshield and preserve its integrity for as long as possible.

Avoid Parking in Direct Sunlight

It’s always advisable to keep your vehicle out of direct sunlight when parked. High temperatures eventually lead glass to expand causing contractions. Small chips that are barely visible will become bigger as the glass expands. Even if the weather is cold but sunny, the UV rays from sunlight are still damaging to the glass. Parking in a shaded area will help increase the lifespan of the windshield.

Proper Installation

Not everything concerning your car should be a DIY job. Some things, like Maintaining your windshield installation, need professionals to do it. The technicians at Auto Glass Centers explain that trained professionals have the correct tools and equipment required, and they also know the right methods that ensure the windshield is installed correctly. It might be too late when you notice that your windshield wasn’t installed properly. You certainly don’t want to wait for an accident to happen to know whether your windshield was installed properly or not. You have to get the job done correctly from the start to avoid the painful consequences.

Repair Cracks and Chips

A common scenario is driving behind a car that hits into pebbles or rocks that strike Maintaining your windshield. This happens so often, and we can find the glass damaged by more than one chip or crack. Each crack compromises the integrity of your windshield.

It doesn’t make sense to replace the windshield every time that happens, but you don’t have to. What you do have to do is fix the individual chip. This is especially true for cracks that are near to the outer edges of the glass. This doesn’t take much time to do and is affordable, so there is no need to delay fixing chips. In an accident, a windshield that has small chips and cracks has a higher chance of blowing out from its place or causing the roof to collapse. Once it is fixed, you will hardly notice that there was a chip, to begin with.

Don’t Use Ammonia-Based Cleaners

Automobile glass is different than other types of glass. Most of them use a tint to a certain extent to help prevent sun glare while driving. This tint can get stripped off little by little when you use commercial cleaners that have ammonia in them. It’s way better for the glass to be cleaned using an alcohol-based solution or just even plain water.

Don’t Slam the Doors

If you have kids or anyone else who is in the habit of slamming the car’s doors, get them to stop doing that. Over time, the seal of the windshield weakens little by little because of the doors being forcefully slammed. It’s this sealing that keeps the window in place and fortified. Also, chips and cracks can enlarge every time the doors get slammed.

Keep the Wipers Clean

Cleaning the wipers isn’t something most people consider doing but it helps to maintain your windshield. There’s a lot of dust and grime on the wipers that come into contact with the glass. You want to avoid abrasive debris coming into contact with the windshield as much as possible by keeping your wipers clean. Every time you fill up for gas, make it a habit to get the wipers cleaned as well.

The windshield is one of the most important components of your car. Maintaining your windshield gives you and your family a safer driving experience every time you hit the road. It’s not difficult or expensive to preserve the windshield. You just need to be more aware of what to do and how to do it.