Important things to check when buying a used car

When buying a car, it is always a consideration whether you should buy a new or used car. While new cars offer the best in technology and convenience, a used car offers many benefits as well.

You can save a lot off the sticker price by going with a used car but there are some things to consider when taking this route. Keep these things in mind when car-shopping in Ireland.

To prevent any sudden surprises once you have purchased the vehicle, you ought to discover how much your insurance coverage will be until you purchase the vehicle. Using AA Ireland Insurance, you can find a car insurance quote online in no more than 2 minutes. Insurance is something invaluable to you for safe and happy driving.

Here are some things to look out for when buying a used car.

When shopping for a used car:

You will need to do some research when considering the type of car to buy. Look at a variety of makes and models until you find the ones that best fit what you are looking for in a vehicle. Choose the best 3 – 5 models and rank them by features. For example, do you prefer a diesel engine or one that uses petrol? Consider these options when making your choice:

Engine size (V6 or V8)

Sat nav

2 or 4 doors

Automatic cruise control

Key or keyless entry

Air conditioning

Bluetooth connectivity

Some of the newer models come equipped with high-end, tech features like a backup camera, keyless entry, and parking sensors. Cars manufactured in the last 10 years should have most of these features. These added features will add more to the cost, but if the price is an issue right now you can always opt for one without all the bells and whistles.

What to inspect when buying a used car

Once you’ve found a vehicle that you think is perfect for you, you should inspect the car to make sure there aren’t any operating issues with it and that the value of it is worth the cost.

When speaking with the seller, you should ask for documentation on the vehicle, including the car’s history with previous owners and if it has been in any accidents. You can also verify that the vehicle’s odometer accurately displays the exact number of miles it has been driven. After inspecting the exterior, check out the interior of the car.

Include a thorough check of the car’s:

Seats

Seatbelts

Air bags

Electronic windows and doors

Sat nav, radio or heating/air conditioning

Some things to ask the seller:

Is the color of the vehicle the original paint? Has it been in any accidents? How many previous owners has it had? Does it have a service history? Why are they selling it?

What form of payment can I use?

If you purchase a car from a registered car dealer, then you are protected by the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act 1980. This means that the dealer has to honor the terms and conditions of the contract and cannot sell you a lemon that doesn’t run. While there are laws to protect the consumer from unscrupulous sellers, the buyer still needs to be proactive when making any type of purchase. Many car dealers accept a certified cheque, debit or credit cards, and bank financing.

Is it a good idea to pay cash for a used car?

When buyer from a private owner you can often make a cash deal. If you choose to pay for your vehicle with cash, make sure to get a signed receipt from the seller. The receipt should also contain the date of the purchase, a description of the vehicle, the addresses of both the seller and the buyer, and signatures of both parties.

In the future, if there are any disputes about the condition of the vehicle, the receipt is proof of the condition it was in when purchased and who it was bought from.