Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020 was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN from July 10-18, 2020. This year, Mecum held it’s most successful year to date in Indy as sales reached more than $74 million in overall sales!

Hosting 1,800 vehicles and more than 6,000 Road Art lots made each day of the nine day event beyond exciting! But there was one thing that many were awaiting, the 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype from the Atzbach stables. When the vehicle was sold on the Friday of the show, it went for 3.85 million, making it the worlds most expensive Mustang! It was exciting enough just to see it in person, but imagine being the owner of the first “R-Model” Mustang!

The 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype wasn’t the only vehicle that did amazing from the Atzbach collection at Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020. The other shelby vehicles from the collection gained an addition four spots from the top 10 sold! In 3rd was his 1966 Shelby GT350 Convertible that sold for $1.1 million, and in 4th, his 1964 Shelby 289 Independent Competition Cobra which sold for $990,000. Atzbach’s 1965 Shelby GT350 Paxton Prototype took 6th and sold for $880,00 and his 1966 Shelby GT350 Paxton Fastback took 7th, selling for $852,500.

That left five places left in the Top 10 at Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020, and Ferrari took three more of those spots. In 2nd, a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS sold for a whopping $1.43 million, and in 9th 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona sold for $715,000. Lastly, but never least, in 10th was a 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, sold for $698,500.

On the ninth day, when the entire show came to and end, it was sad to leave! Although a nine day long show full of unqiue, rare, and amazing rides was more than we could ask for; who wouldn’t want to be able to do that everyday!

If you were unable to attend the Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020, don’t worry. They host shows all over the US with their next show being in Dallas from October 15-17, 2020 and after that, they will be returning in Indy for their Fall Special!

Photos by: Dan Davis