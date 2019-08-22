Undeniable Reasons Why You Should Consider Buying Used

Is It Better to Buy a New or Used Car?

Just because you’re getting a new car, it doesn’t mean you have to buy a brand new car. In fact, maybe you shouldn’t.

Regardless of your budget, buying a used car may be your better option.

While a new car smell and the concept of being the sole owner is appealing, those perks come with a hefty price tag. Additionally, used cars don’t carry the negative stigmas they did in the past. Instead, there are several important benefits of buying used.

Benefits of Buying a Used Car

As we suggested above, used cars didn’t always have the best reputations. In the past, used cars would conjure up images of shady dealerships and constant trips to the mechanic.

However, things have changed and used cars are proving to be as equally impressive and reliable as new cars.

Check out the rest of the benefits below.

1. Save on Costs

First and foremost, buying a used car helps you save a ton on costs. Initially, a new car costs you thousands of dollars as soon as you buy it and drive it home.

A new car depreciates at least 20% within the first year. For example, if you bought a $40,000 brand new car, the next year, it would only be worth $32,000. Buying a used car helps you avoid these harsh depreciation rates.

Additionally, new cars often come with hidden dealer costs such as documentation fees, destination fees, prep fees, and more. Used cars may come with some extra fees, but it will be nothing compared to those of a new car.

Finally, new cars are often much more expensive to insure and register. You could be saving close to a thousand dollars a year on those expenses alone by buying used. Some new cars can cost up to $600 dollars to register, depending on the state.

2. More Options

Is it better to buy a new or used car?

Well, it depends on how you like your options. For example, if you’re buying used, you have a lot more of them.

When you buy used, working with a budget isn’t as limiting as if you were looking at brand new vehicles. Because of the lower prices, you won’t need to make near as many compromises, if any.

Additionally, buying a used car allows you to scale up the quality of the vehicle. If you have a $25,000 budget, you could afford a pretty luxurious used car, or a pretty basic new car. Remember, luxury features aren’t less luxurious just because they’re a few years old.

3. Car History Reports

The digital age has made it incredibly easy to know all there is about a used vehicle. Vehicle history reports can be found through various websites and sources.

While it used to be easy for dealerships and private owners to hide an undesirable history, it doesn’t really work that way anymore. You can see everything from vehicle accidents, major damages, and even how many previous owners a car has had.

4. Customer Reviews

Is it better to buy a new or used car?

With so much access to information, buying a used car is the smarter choice. A used car is not the only one of its kind. In fact, thousands upon thousands of people have driven any model you’re considering buying.

This is a major benefit to you. You can research what other drivers have to say about it. You can find comprehensive reviews from car experts and everyday commuters alike.

Buying a used car provides the opportunity to know the exact pros and cons of any vehicle.

5. CPOs

While buying used, you also have the option of looking at certified pre-owned vehicles.

CPOs are used cars that are refurbished and certified by certain manufacturers or other companies. In order to make the cut, they have to be fairly new, have little to no damage, very little mileage, and limited owners.

If a vehicle makes the cut, they are meticulously cleaned, checked, and refurbished in any way necessary. Then they are put on the market with great warranties and other perks.

CPOs are a great balance between new and used vehicles.

6. Fantastic Financing

Is it better to buy a new or used car?

It’s important to look at financing to determine the answer to this question. Buying a used car often comes with great financing options.

While interest rates are typically higher for used cars, it’s not always the case. This is especially true if you opt for a CPO. Their rates can be just as low as new car loan interest rates.

Your credit score often plays a large roll in what type of loan you can get approved for. However, buying a less expensive used vehicle usually means taking out a smaller loan. A smaller loan is easier to pay off, which means you won’t be paying thousands of dollars in interest over 5 to 10 years.

7. More Reliability than Ever

Finally, as we hinted at the beginning of this article, used cars aren’t what they used to be. Gone are the days when buying a used car meant stressing about buying a lemon.

Higher-quality manufacturing and new technologies have made vehicles much more durable and dependable. In the year 2000, a 10-year old car may have given you a reason to worry. However, in 2019, a 10-year car is still a reliable vehicle.

Granted, the quality of any used car also comes down to how it was maintained. This highlights how important it is to have all the information. Read more here about the questions you should be asking.

Start Shopping Today

Is it better to buy a new or used car? You tell us! You have all the information you need now, it’s time to go out and start shopping.

However, if you’re needing a little more information, take a look at the rest of the articles on our blog. Otherwise, good luck out there!