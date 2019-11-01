Layd Out at the Park 2019 was held in Morristown, TN from April 12th-14th, 2019. The show was full of audio, LED/Neon Lights, Bagged, Lifted, and tons of awards. Whatever you were looking for, you could find it at this show!

If you are a huge audio fan or competitor, Saturday was the day for you! Starting at 8:30 am, on the dot, the 2x MECA event started and you could hear booming stereos throughout the entire park and surrounding areas. Later on in the night you could go out to see the Glow Off. This was for the rides with some of the brightest LED Lights or Neon lights to come out and light up the park! Mother Nature made sure her presence was known on Saturday, but that did not stop anyone from

Justin Wyatt and his Mitsubishi Mighty Max took home the Best of Show Truck and Coty Milhorn took home the Best Engine with this blacked out Chevrolet Colorado! Blake Stewart took home the Debut for Dollars award with his amazing GMC Sonoma! There was a special award presented to Jerry Dow for Best Drag on Saturday night! Josh and Anne Holt also took home a pretty neat award, the Sparkles Details Top Pick!

With all of the awards given out, Layd Out at the Park 2019 was a wrap. Its always a good time to come out to Layd Out at the Park, they never seem to disappoint. Whether rain or shine, they make sure that everyone who attends has an amazing time and owners get to show off their passion for the lifestyle. If you are looking for a car show to head over to and show off your ride, this is one you will want to make sure you make it out to!

Photos by: Logan Wade