Live at Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020

The Indy Mecum Auto Auction was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana from July 10th-18th, 2020. Holding its most successful year to date, sales reached more than 74 Million in overall sales!

Our Chief Editor, Dan Davis, went live at the event to get you an up close and personal look at the vehicles that were in attendance! Many of the vehicle were jaw-droppingly beautiful and there were a few that made everyone sit on the edge of their seats with excitement.

Due to COVID-19, the CDC’s regulations were followed and everyone had stayed a good distance apart and those that couldn’t wore masks. Throughout all the craziness that 2020 has had in store for us, Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020 was something that everyone needed.

Hosting 1,800 vehicles and more than 6,000 Road Art lots made each day of the nine day event beyond exciting! But there was one thing that many were awaiting, the 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype from the Atzbach stables. When the vehicle was sold on the Friday of the show, it went for 3.85 million, making it the worlds most expensive Mustang! It was exciting enough just to see it in person, but imagine being the owner of the first “R-Model” Mustang!

On the last day, when the entire show came to and end, it was sad to leave! Although a nine day long show full of unqiue, rare, and amazing rides was more than we could ask for; who wouldn’t want to be able to do that everyday!

If you were unable to attend the Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020, don’t worry. They host shows all over the US with their next show being in Dallas from October 15-17, 2020 and after that, they will be returning in Indy for their Fall Special!