OPTIMA search for the ultimate Aussie street car!

MELBOURNE – The OPTIMA search for Australia’s Ultimate Street Car will go down at Calder Park, Melbourne Australia on November 16 and 17.

The Aussie OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car (OSUSC) event is modeled after the American OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational (OUSCI) which is held each year in Las Vegas. Both events aim to discover the best all around street car in terms of performance, fit and finish, engineering, and comfort.

OUSCI contestants build their cars with corner-carving semi-slick tires, forged three-piece wheels, exotic suspension, wild aerodynamics, and injected power plants. First-gen Camaros, aero-laden Corvette, off-tap Mitsubishi Evos, Dodge Vipers, BMW M5s, and ground-hugging pick-ups are just a few examples of the vehicles you may see at the event!

The Aussie OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car (OSUSC) competition is broken down into several disciplines including a Motorkhana, a time trial on the race circuit, drag racing, and a go-to-whoa-style competition called Speed Stop. OSUSC classes include Classic (1989 or earlier), Modern (post-1990), Fast Four (turbo and aspirated, all-wheel-drive, rotary or three-cylinder), and SUV/4×4.

Although the focus of the event is to drive your car to its limits, there will also be a static car show and a Sound and Vision competition.

The dB Drag Racing Association (dBDRA) will be officiating the car stereo contest at the event. The dBDRA offers five different formats of competition, including dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Psychlone, Top Dog, and Bagger Beatz! Each format is further divided into various classes based on the sound equipment installed and the extent to which vehicle modifications have been made. The dBDRA will be represented by judges from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. The entry fee for the sound competition is $20.

While class winners get a trophy to take home, the overall winner of the Australian Ultimate Street Car competition scores a trip to Las Vegas OUSCI event and SEMA.

Let’s get ready for Australia’s Ultimate Street Car, at Calder Park, Melbourne, on November 16 and 17. Visit http://driveusca.com/optima-au/ for more information.

Visit https://www.dbdragracing.com for more information on the car stereo competition.

