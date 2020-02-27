The Prohibition Hot Rods and Moonshine Festival was held on September 28th, 2019 in Wilkesboro, NC. This show not only brings in the sick rides and amazing spectators, but also moon shine tasting throughout the entire show for everyone to enjoy!

The show was open to Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Trucks that were 1987 and older along with like body styles. Live Music echoed throughout the show while everyone walked around to enjoy the rides, vendors, and of course, the moonshine.

Mother Nature made her presence known throughout the car show season in 2019, and for Prohibition Hot Rods and Moonshine Festival for 30+ minutes she brought a torrential downpour. That didn’t stop anyone from having a good time! Spectators and attendees huddled under the vendor area until it cleared up, enjoying each other time by sharing stories and catching up with one another!

Rides continued to pour in throughout the day, excited to attend and see what Prohibition Hot Rods and Moonshine Festival had to offer! The show also brought out the 3rd Annual Spirits and Cocktail Contest, an Amateur Pinup Contest, and some of the sickest hand made trophies.

The 3rd Annual Spirits and Cocktail Contest was a HUGE fan favorite! People were seen throughout the entire show enjoying the different varieties of moonshine and alcohol from all of the vendors that attended.

The Pinup Contest brought out some of the most beautiful ladies, and those who won the pin up contest were given cash prizes. 1st place was given $300, 2nd place $200, and 3rd place received $100. Congratulations to the ladies!

As the show began to dwindle down it came time for the awards to be given. These awards were some of the sickest we have ever seen including the best of show award being a customized wooden barrel and the coolest truck being a pinstriped metal moonshine jug. Congratulations to all the winners of these amazing awards!

The Prohibition Hot Rods and Moonshine Festival has their 2020 dates scheduled, don’t miss out!

Photos by: Chris Gosda