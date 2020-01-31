Relaxin in the Northwest 2019 was held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, OR from July 26-28, 2019. This year was the by far the biggest turnout for the event!

Friday participants came in quickly and filled the campground and by the end of the night, the campground was practically full. You could enjoy time catching up with friend watch some of the vehicles attending cruise around. Before the show started, Relaxin in the Northwest 2019 had brought out Black Diamond Auto Styling to come out and offer to have your ride detailed! You had three choices: Hand Wash $25, Hand Wash and Clay Bar $45, and a Mini Detail $65.

Saturday morning, the show was on. The Oregon State Fairgrounds were filled with custom trucks and left you feeling overwhelmed with the feeling of only having such little time to check out every ride! Relaxin in the Northwest 2019 also had plenty of activities available for those who were in need of a break from all the amazing rides including beer pong and a hot sauce eating contest.

The judges had a hard time trying to find out who would win one of the amazing custom awards available! Pinstriping by Dan was at the show pinstriping all weekend as well as striping the custom pedal car that was created for the Best of Show award! Once the show started to come to an end on Saturday, some had headed back to the camp to relax with friends while others cruised laps around the show grounds!

Sunday morning came and it was time for awards to be given. Congratulations to all who had won at the show! Relaxin in the Northwest 2019 already has a date for their 2020 show, and we can’t wait to see you all there!

Photos by: Ron McKinnis