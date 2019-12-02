SEMA 2019 Ignited allow for automotive enthusiasts who would like to take a look at some of the top vehicles and products from the 2019 trade-only SEMA Show. Ignited is open to the public, with general admission being $20 and children 12 and under being free with a paid general admission ticket. Premium tickets were also available for $75 and included access to a reserved seating area, free t-shirt, and more.

If you were a SEMA Show attendee, you were able to get in free when you showed your badge.

At the conclusion of the SEMA Show is when SEMA 2019 Ignited happens. Hundreds of custom-built vehicles roll out of the convention center and cruise to assemble at SEMA Ignited, where the public can see the elaborate work performed by the builders and some of the newest and most innovative products used on the builds.

The SEMA 2019 Ignited event included food, music, drift demonstrations, celebrities, and the announcement of the SEMA 2019 Battle of the Builders Champion. The Battle of the Builder competition includes more than 250 competitors that have built their rides to win the title of the Ultimate Vehicle Builder.

For SEMA 2019, the winner of the Battle of the Builders was Jim and Mike Ring, AKA The Ring Brothers, with their 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. This domestic ride was built by the brothers for one of their customers over in Belgium. Although they were worried about the color that the customer chose, in the end the Camaro was, without a doubt, the Champion.

Attending SEMA 2019 Ignited is something that almost every automotive enthusiast wants to attend, and if you were in the Las Vegas area you did not want to miss out!

Schedule of events for the SEMA 2019 Ignited show was:

3:00 pm-3:15 pm – Formula Drift

3:45 pm-4:00 pm, 6:45 pm-7:00 pm- Cackle Cars

4:00 pm-6:45 pm – SEMA Cruise

4:15 pm-5:15 pm, 6:15 pm-7:00 pm- Live Performance by Patrick Sieben and the LVB’s

7:00 pm-7:30 pm- Battle of the Builders Winner Announcement

7:30 pm-7:40 pm, 8:55 pm-9:00 pm- Corteco Drifting Semi

7:40 pm-8:00 pm, 8:30 pm-8:50 pm, 9:20 pm-9:40 pm- Nitro Circus

9:45 pm-10:00 pm – Corteco Drifting Semi/Formula Drift, Cackle Cars

Photos by: Chromey, Erod, and Chris Gosda