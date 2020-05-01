Slamology New Dates for 2020

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak; between the State of Indiana, NHRA, Slamology Sponsors and Truck Show.org LLC. we have rescheduled Slamology 2020 to take place on September 12-13, 2020. Early Friday Registration will take place on Friday September 11, 2020

In 2019 Slamology drew participants and spectators from 42 states and 7 countries. We want to make Slamology 2020 available to all of our spectator and participant families. We are in hopes by September that all states and countries will be able to participate with us.

At this time we are still working out details on when pre-registration dates will end. If you have already pre-registered for the June event your pre-registration will be good for September event dates or can be moved until our 2021 date of June 11-12, 2021. We will have more details on this in the following days.

Thank you for your continued support of Slamology and we are looking forward to seeing each and every one of you in September.