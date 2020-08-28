Spring Slam 2020 was held in Rockingham, North Carolina at the Richmond County Airport from June 19-20, 2020. It was a nice, hot sunny day for everyone that come out to the scene to enjoy the show!

Friday you were able to go to Kar Glow Detailing for the pre-show pizza party! Pizza, friends, and custom rides? What more could you ask for on a Friday night!

The show started on Saturday morning at 9 am and was originally planned for May, hence the name “Spring Slam,” but due to the Coronavirus the show was rescheduled to June. A high count of vehicles and car clubs come out in full force breaking the record for entries. Rides from mini trucks, imports, classics, bicycles, lowriders, and rat rods filled the grassy show area of the airport.

You could also see projects that were works in progress and many first time reveals. There were also a slew of old school BMX bikes on display which was just another addition to this show that topped it off as amazing!

The heat had risen to 90+, making it a perfect scenario for you to run over and check out the apparel that Drivin and DropEm had brought along with them. #MiniMovement also had t-shirts, hats, and stickers. If you were needing something to munch on while enjoying all the rides, you could head over to Johnny Woo’s Surf n Turf where they were throwing down burgers and hot dogs on the grill.

It was nice for everyone to take a break from all of the Covid-19 craziness and enjoy Spring Slam 2020, see friends and make new ones, while enjoying the new builds that came out! Thanks to the hosts, James White #MiniMovement, for taking a chance on beating the rain and hosting this event for everyone to enjoy!

Photos by: Chris Gosda