Steel in Motion Car Show 2020 was held in Union, South Carolina on May 15-16th, 2020. The show welcomes pre-’72 Hot Rods, Customs, Gassers, Front Engine Dragsters and any year Custom Chopper or Bobbers. They also allow Pre-80 American bodied Funny Cars. We can say without a doubt that this show is one not like any other!

Due to COVID-19, many had the craving feeling to attend a car show with many of the early season shows being cancelled. So when the news came out that Steel in Motion was still on, the dragway location became packed with show cars, race cars, automotive/apparel vendors, flea market, swap meet, concerts, and of course, drag racing!

Walking around any car show, you will always find a range of different vehicles, but it is way different walking around Steel in Motion. Since the show is a pre-’72 show, you were open to seeing a variety of different styles from bagged and slammed Volkswagen’s and Cadillac’s along with model A’s, trucks, lowriders, restored classics, and rat rods.

Steel in Motion Car Show 2020 also held a Vintage Bicycle Show and a vintage camper show.This was a great way to take a break from the custom rides. It amazing to see what people were able to do to these custom campers and bikes!

In vendor row, you could find almost everything from custom cigars, apparels from Drivn and RatRod apparel, pinstriping from various vendors, automotive art from Old Skool Kool Art, a stand for the ladies to get dolled up like a pin-up girl, and all the fair style food you could crave.

Steel in Motion Car Show 2020 had so much to offer from rides, vendors, campers, bikes and more. We cannot wait to be out there for the 2021 show!

Photos by: Chris Gosda