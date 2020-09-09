Suspension System for 1963-1982 Chevrolet Corvette

Suspension System for 1963-1982 (C2 & C3) Chevrolet Corvette

Corvettes from the 60’ and 70’s are notorious for “sagging” suspensions, rough riding and

difficult-to-manage handling. Ridetech has released a simple solution that can bolt on in a few

hours and totally transform the ride and handling of these beautiful vintage rides. The Ridetech StreetGrip Suspension System for 1963-1982 (C2 & C3) Chevrolet Corvette is now available.

The brains of the system are found in the Ridetech, adjustable, aluminum, mono-tube, shocks.

These shocks feature Fox technology that is specifically tuned for the needs of your classic

Corvette. They provide a wide range of adjustment to tailor the ride to your driving style as well

as a 1,000,001 mile warranty.

The front springs are replaced with Hyperco dual rate units that mount right in place of the

originals and provide a modest drop in ride height (a rubber spring spacer is optional to keep

your Vette at a more factory ride height). The dual rate provides soft ride over small bumps and

road imperfections and then stiffens at higher strokes to add corner carving precision.

The front also receives new Delrin bushings for the control arms and a substantially stronger

front sway bar. Altogether this set up delivers dramatic handling and solid feel while keeping the ride smooth and comfortable.

The rear composite leaf spring is also sourced from Hyperco and removes more than 30 pounds from

the rear suspension. Also included are spacers in the leaf mounts to adjust the rear height

by approximately an inch so you can get the look and the ride you want in your classic Corvette.

The Ridetech StreetGrip Suspension System components can all be purchased and installed separately, but the magic is in the combined effect because each component compliments the other’s capabilities.

Check out this video about the installation of the Ridetech StreetGrip Suspension System for 1963-1982 (C2 & C3) Chevrolet Corvette

Options Part Numbers Retail Complete Kit – SB – 63-78 w/ 2.25” Leaf Spring Mount 11535010 $2,040 Front Delrin Control Arm Bushings- 63-82 11539590 $175 Front Sway Bar – 63-82 11539120 $350 Front Dual Rate Springs 63-82 11532350 $225 Front Coil Spring Spacer (raise height approx. 1” – sold each) 90001395 $20 Rear Leaf Kit – 63-78 2.25” 11534799 $550 Rear Leaf Kit – 78-79 2.5” 11534799 $550 Front HQ Shocks (each) 22159847 $185 Rear HQ Shocks (each) 22149857 $185

You can purchase Ride Tech products directly through us here at Gauge.

Give us a call at 317-856-1810