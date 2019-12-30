The Gathering 2019 was held in Cayce, South Caroline at the Historic Columbia Speedway from July 26th-28th, 2019. With a new location and date, this allowed for a larger space which brought in a wide variety of all years, makes, and models. From classic C-10‘s to new full sized bagged trucks, to air cooled VW’s, newer and older imports, audio builds, and more. This show had it all!

Along with the wide range of vehicles, vendors also came out selling parts, audio and wheels. Some vendors also came out to showing their pinstripe work and art onsite. Anything that you may have needed or wanted, The Gathering 2019 vendors made sure that they had it available!

Your little ones were also able to enjoy the inflatable bounce houses and games for them to enjoy! If you are known as a kid at heart, you could also enjoy the water slides. This was truly a family friendly event.

Needing a break from all the amazing things available at The Gathering 2019? You were able to find a nice shaded area from the sun where you could take a break and enjoy the live music by Preston Keith and Whits End or look out at the show and enjoy it from afar!

If you were one of the first few to come into the show, you were welcomed in with Door Prizes! Later on in the show, there was also a chance to win some amazing things at The Gathering 2019 giveaways! This show made sure that it had everything you could want and need to truly enjoy your time!

We loved attending this show and we plan to make it out to the show again in 2020, if you haven’t added this show to your list of ones to attend, you’ll want to!

Photos by: Chris Gosda