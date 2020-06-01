The Sparks Show 2019 was held in Sevierville, Tennessee from August 9th to August 11th, 2019. The show is held in the beautiful smoky mountains at the Sevier County Fairgrounds. This location is one of our favorites, between the beautiful mountains and rides, it all come together for a perfect car show!

The show starts off on Friday night with a cornhole tournament, live music by DJ Big Papa, and some of the best tacos we have had in a while from Stellas Tacos! Saturday morning came quick after a night of fun and the fairgrounds filled quickly! With over 275 registered vehicles and 750 spectators, it was a packed event.

The Sparks Show 2019 welcomed everything from lifted to lowered rides, it had it all! The show welcomed tons of vendors to come and set up for the entire weekend including: Sparkles Detail, Welch’s Chop Shop, Mini Truckers Union, Mad House Designs, FX Customs, Low Label, Drivin, OLP, and more! The show also welcomed Boargazm BBQ to come out and bring some of their sizzlin’ sandwiches which paired amazingly with the American Shaved Ice vendor!

At the end of Saturday, everyone went over to the go-cart track for the Gentlemens Race which made an amazing end to the first official day of the show! Sunday came quick and they started the day with awards. Josh Ellis took home the Best OG Minitruck award and Tim Morris was presented with the Best of Show Truck Award. John Holcomb won Baddest Bike, Bobby Wilson Took home the Under Construction trophy and Banzai killed it this year with Club Participation award. The awards for the 2019 show were provided by Welch’s Chop Shop, T.Card productions, Coker’s Rod Shop, Fennell Custom Interiors and Mad House Designs!

Congratulations to all who were given an award at The Sparks Show 2019! We can’t wait to see you all at the 2020 show!

Photos by: Logan Wade