Tips To Properly Gather Evidence After A Car Accident

Accidents are one of the worst things that could happen to someone; whenever someone is involved in an accident, they need to realize that any information and evidence that they gather can prove to be very useful. This evidence can help you tremendously in the coming months ahead when you’re dealing with insurance companies, filing for claims, and lawyers while you build your case.

So, we’ve come up with some helpful tips that can help you gather all the evidence you need properly.

Why It’s Important to Gather Evidence

This is crucial for your overall safety and possible insurance claims later when you don’t get reimbursed for medical bills or repair costs. Not to mention that you will need mental and emotional compensation too, which is only possible with an experienced car accident attorney. The professional lawyers at https://www.davidblackwelllaw.com/car-accident-lawyer/ believe that it’s possible to take most of the burden off from accident victims through appropriate compensation, but that’s only possible with adequate evidence that proves you deserve better. A decent legal team can build a case, get in touch with your insurance company, gather additional information in regard to what you provided, and defend you properly in court so you can win a decent settlement that you’re comfortable with.

Photographs Can Help

We are living in the era of smart devices and ease of taking photos, so if your phone wasn’t damaged in the accident, then take pictures of everything regarding your unfortunate accident. Start by capturing a photo of the crash site; this is important to see all of the cars and the result of the collision. Then you’ll need to take zoomed-in photos of all the damages; remember to take pictures of both cars and not just yours. If you or anyone else suffered some injuries, then you’ll take pictures of those injuries too. Any photos or footage can be very helpful later when your lawyer helps build your case.

Write Down Information

This is another important thing to remember after a car accident; you need to start writing and saving important details regarding every individual there. You will need to write down the license plate numbers of the vehicles involved, the name and contact information of the other driver, the police officers’ names and badge number, eyewitnesses’ names, and their contact information too. You can use your phone if you can’t find a pen and paper. Also, you will need to document what everyone thinks they saw and who they think is at fault for the accident, these statements include the other driver, the eyewitnesses, and the police. But when it comes to the police, you’d need a copy of their assessment report when they finish it.

Check for Surveillance Cameras

Depending on where the accident occurred, you might find some different shops, restaurants, or any establishment in the area surrounding the crash site. Most of these places would have a surveillance system in place and some of them include the view of the street. This can be very useful because it will show exactly what happened, without any interference, preventing any false accusations and revealing the truth of what really transpired. So, remember to talk with the owners of these establishments to see if you can get a copy of the footage showing the moment of the collision. The streets and traffic lights might have cameras too, but they aren’t available to the public. You’re going to need the help of your lawyer to get your hands on some of the footage that will prove useful in court.

Gather the Official Reports and Documentation

This is very useful too, because it’s official documents and it can help your case later on, having them can make a huge difference in your insurance claim. You will need a copy of the police report, stating their assessment of the accident in detail. The medical reports from the hospital visit, involving everything about your health and possible injuries. Also, you will need copies of prescriptions, treatment plans, and the final medical bill. All of the information gathered can be used when you’re fighting for what you’re owed.

With the right mindset and the ability to gather all the necessary evidence needed for your case, you can take your case to court and fight for your rights to get better compensation. The information you gather and the help of your legal team can determine who was at fault in the road accident. This will help you in coming out victorious and reimbursed financially for all the troubles you’ve gone through because of this unfortunate accident.