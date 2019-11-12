Top 10 Affordable Classic Muscle Cars

You never felt like an average Joe or a plane Jane. When thinking of cars, you wanted power, speed, and performance. The only problem is that through their evolution, muscle cars became so powerful and sophisticated that an affordable price tag became a mission impossible.

Do you know what you do when you want affordability, style, and performance? You go through muscle cars for sale and you search for the classics. A classic never gets tacky, outdated, or less attractive.

Let’s make a list of affordable classic muscle cars that you can consider buying if you’re on a budget.

10 Classic Muscle Cars for Budget Buyers

Chevrolet El Camino (1975)

If you come across one with original parts and a stock 350 engine that’s priced around $10-$12K, go for it. With the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie that just came out in October 2019, you can expect this car to become even more popular.

Dodge Dart Sport 360 (1976) You can get this car for under $9K. It’s still very attractive, with a carburetor V8 Engine under the hood.

Dodge Charger (1974) This is a slightly more expensive Dodge, usually priced above $15. It’s also a bit classier than the Dart Sport 360.

Ford Mustang (1968) A Mustang is the car that even college students dream of. Its price is around $13K nowadays.

COPO Camaro (1969) This is NOT one of the most affordable car you could get. It can reach $200K. You can’t expect a Camaro in perfect condition for less than $15K. But if you manage to purchase a cheap one and spend some on restoration, you will fall in love with the 1969 Camaro.

Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z (1985) A car from 1985 can still be a classic. The difference is that this is more affordable than “true” classics, but it’s still a muscle vehicle that gets you noticed. You can find a great one for under $10K.

Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z (1990) If you’re willing to go for a car from the nineties, you can have a Chevy for around $5K. It’s not as good-looking as older models, but it’s a brilliant deal for the price.

Buick Riviera (1969) People who know nothing about Rivieras will call them ugly. Those of us who know muscle cars understand how precious it is. With its 7.0-liter V8 engine, it delivers serious power. You can get it for around $12K.

Mercury Comet (1973) It’s not easy to find one in great condition, but it’s beautiful and worth the effort. A good one will cost you around $15K.

Mercury Cyclone GT (1970) Now this is a real attention-grabber. With 250 horsepower for under $15K, it can’t go wrong.

Do You Have the Muscle for Muscle Cars?

A muscle car is not the type of car to drive to campus or to the store. It deserves adventures. If you invest in one, make sure to maintain it and take it out for road trips. You’ll love the experience!

