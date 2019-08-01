Volktoberfest 2018

Volktoberfest 2018 was held at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers, Indiana on October 13th, 2018. This show is put on every year for any Midwest enthusiasts who are wanting to come together one more time before the cold weather ends the car show season.

Each year at Volktoberfest 2018, Tom Wood comes out to the show and brings their private collection of War Birds on display in the hangar for all to view. This is an amazing opportunity to go and see planes that you won’t just see anywhere. But they make this opportunity even better, they allowed for plane rides as well. This was an amazing chance to see the show from aerial views and get photos as well! There were also a display of new Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche’s provided by the various Tom Wood dealerships.

Volktoberfest had loads of entertainment with a DJ that was busting the beats and a swap meet that was set up for a VW treasure hunt! There were amazing food vendors including Granite City Brewery handing out their always popular samples and other vendors of all kinds. There was something available for everyone to enjoy whether it was the rides, the War Birds, vendors, and more!

This event is put on for free by the staff at Circle City Volkswagen Club (CCVC.) Each year, Volktoberfest 2018 sponsors a fundraising campaign, this year they chose the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation (HVAF.) They are a non-for-profit organization that provides food, shelter, and other support for our local Veterans. CCVC askd for those who attended to please consider bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to the HVAF.

Wanting more information on Volktoberfest? Check out their Facebook Page!

Wanting more coverage full of Volkswagens? We have exactly what you are looking for!

Photos by: Chris Gosda