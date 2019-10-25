What Documents Do You Need When Selling Your Used Car?

The process of selling a used car requires a lot of steps that you have to take care of, from preparing the car for sale, finding a buyer, to finishing up all the paperwork. The last step mentioned may be the hardest of them all because, without these needed documents, you will not be able to sell the car regardless of its condition.

You must always remember that any missing document has the ability to drive away potential buyers. When the time comes and the thought “is it time to sell my car” crosses your mind, then it’s probably time to get an evaluation. You’ll easily find the steps and procedures needed to sell without the hassle and the effort; there are some easy solutions out there where you can ask experts to help you out, especially if you become overwhelmed. This article will explain further some of the mandatory and optional documents in order to be able to get rid of your old, used car.

Registration Certificate

Any potential buyer will ask for the registration certificate (RC) to make sure that your car is registered under the government. Selling any type of vehicle without this document is nearly impossible. Without this document or with any mistakes, misprints, or misspellings, transferring the ownership of your car won’t be probable.

Proof Of Purchase

All you need to do is write a simple receipt with all the car details from the registration number, make, model, and the year. This document should contain your full name and the buyer’s full name, as well.

Insurance

Transferring the ownership of the car from one to another in some countries requires an insurance policy. Insurance is a must for anyone to drive the car in most countries. That’s why the insurance policy is a must if you want to sell your car.

Maintenance Records

While they aren’t always mandatory to complete the sale; however, maintenance records are extremely important for selling the car at the price you want quickly. These records can quickly build a line of trust between you and the buyer. It tells them that you took good care of the car, and they are less likely to experience any issues with it.

Invoice Of The Car

This document is also optional, yet, its importance goes a long way. With the invoice of the car, you can show the buyer how much you paid for the car, which will make the price you are asking for reasonable with proofs. However, this document can quickly make its way to the mandatory list of documents if there are any mistakes in the RC.

All the aforementioned documents aren’t only necessary to be able to sell your car. But, they are also important to make the selling process easier and more efficient. Having all the mandatory and optional documents needed makes it easier for you to earn the trust of potential buyers. If you are unsure of all the steps you need to make to sell your car, you can always get the help of an expert.