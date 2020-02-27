WhiteTrash and WhiteWalls 2019 was held on July 27th, 2019 in Fairborn, Ohio. Bringing out over 800 unique and custom rides, it seemed like there wasn’t enough time in the world to see each ride and enjoy what they brought!

WhiteTrash and WhiteWalls 2019 welcomes all vehicle makes and models to come out and enjoy all that the show has to offer. Filled with amazing rides, the show also brought out live bands to come and entertain the crowd that were taking breaks from rides and enjoying a steakburger from the food truck!

A favorite part to many is the annual Pin up contest! This allows for beautiful women to come out and dress up in pin up and compete with one another to see who will be crowned Ms. White Trash White Walls and also is given the sickest seat belt sash we have ever seen (and only!) Congratulations to Massie Kissed who was crowned Ms. White Trash White Walls 2019!

This show is known for being completely unique, between the rides, the sash for Ms. WTWW, and also their trophies. These trophies range from best import which was made out of an air bag, the longest distance award made out of old license plates that come together to spell out WTWW 2019, Best paint award is a mini custom pinstriped hood, and so much more!

For 2019, Dan took home the Best of Show award with his 1960 Cadillac and Aaron Peterson was the longest distance award! Congratulations to all who won an award.

If you are a lover of No Prep Kings and Street Outlaws, Disco Dean was out at WhiteTrash and WhiteWalls 2019 with his ride Stinky Pinky. He was out and about at the show selling his apparel and signing autographs. If you are a true Disco Dean and Stinky Pinky fan, then you would understand why many fans brought out double stuff Oreos to have him sign!

Photos by: Dan Davis