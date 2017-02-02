Gauge Magazine February 2017 featuring custom car shows is jam packed with amazing car show coverage and custom cars and trucks. For features this month we start on the cover with Josh Kincaid’s 1929 Model A Tudor Rat Rod featuring the beautiful Bikini Car Model Sonja Blade. Josh’s rat build is one truly original build with custom laser cut control arms, crazy straight pipes and custom stamped door panels and seats. Do not miss this one!

Next we catch up with Anthony Carri with another truck that he has built. The “Homewrecker” is a 2001 Chevy Silverado that is laying the body on the ground on air ride with some of the coolest attention to detail we have seen on a Chevy Truck. This is truly an amazing truck make sure to check out this feature.

To wrap up features this month we catch up with Lance Everhart and his 2011 Chevy Camaro SS. Lance took his Camaro to Aaron Lynch at Lynch Concepts in Chillicothe Ohio looking for a way to make his Camaro stand out in the show scene. Full custom paint with flames, Ridler Wheels, Vertical Doors and a cowl induction hood later this beast rolled out of the shop. This is one bad ass Camaro make sure to check out the feature.

For show coverage this month we are bringing you coverage from coast to coast. We start out on the west coast with Staff Photographer Chromey for the 19th annual Forbidden Fantasy Show in Laughlin, NV on April 2-3, 2016. Forbidden Fantasy has become a must attend event for everyone on the west coast. Just a quick look through the coverage and it is easy to see why this show is a 19 year success.

Next we catch up with Ryan Hartley at the Indianapolis Mecum Auto Auction 2016. If you have never had the pleasure of attending one of these Auctions it is truly a great time and packed wall to wall with custom vehicles.. The cool part is they are all for sale and the owners are more than willing to talk to you about every modification, let you sit in them and get you excited to bid on their custom vehicle. Do not miss this coverage.

Do you love Rat Rods and Traditional Rods as much as us? If so then this next event is for you. Staff photographer Todd Atkins traveled a few hours south to Louisville, Ky. for Beatersville. Over the years Beatersville has grown into one of the most anticipated event of the summer for the entire custom car community. With pin up girl contest, rockabilly bands and an atmosphere that is always family friendly. Make sure to scroll through all the great coverage for the 2016 Beatersville.

To finish up car show coverage this month we travel to Chester, VA and catch up with staff photographer B-Bop at the Rebellion Car Show presented by Drop Em Wear on May 14, 2016. Rebellion is a super cool show and family friendly so no reason to leave the kids at home. For 2016 they had two 50/50 raffles. One for the charity and the other going to the Miltz family. They raised a ton of cash for both. One look through the Rebellion show coverage and it is easy to see they attract so many different types of vehicles, this shows that rebellion is all about what they can do for each other and not about being singled out for the type of build you have. Make sure to put this calendar on your schedule for 2017.

For extra special feature this month we catch up with professional model photographer Nick Means with nicks body shop February 2017 featuring the beautiful Mercedes Dawn. Nick had the insight to bring Mercedes beauty with the crazy colors on Lance Everhart’s Camaro to pull off a photoshoot that you just want to look at over and over.

This wraps it up for us this month.. As always thank you for enjoying another month of amazing custom cars and truck with us at Gauge Magazine. Do not forget to follow us on Facebook and share with your friends! -GM