4 Wheel Jamboree 2019

4 Wheel Jamboree 2019 was held in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds from September 20-22nd, 2019. Crowds of people filled the fairgrounds to enjoy the thousands of 4 wheel vehicle that traveled from across the country!

Whether you loved to drive your 4×4 around or just show it off, 4 wheel Jamboree is the place you want to be!  When the show comes in, the fairgrounds fill with more than 2,000 4 wheel drive vehicles.  This allows for attendees to see all types of custom builds, off-road trends, and enjoy all the racing action and mud flying.

4 Wheel Jamboree had more to offer than just 4×4′s, you were also able to enjoy the activities such as: General Tire Monster Truck Thunder Drags, General Tire Burnout Contest, mud Bogs, UTV SidexSide Shootout, Show-N-Shine, Performance Marketplace, Cruising, Tough Truck Challenger, NMRO Mud Drags, Miss 4 Wheel Jamboree Contest, Monster Truck Rides, and Mountain Man Beard Contest!

The Miss 4 Wheel Jamboree Contest had all attendees starstruck by how beautiful the women were!  Prizes went out to the top 3 finalist with 3rd place receiving $100, 2nd place receiving $150, and 1st place receiving $250 and the title of Miss 4 Wheel Jamboree. Congratulations to all the ladies that won!

Introduced for the 4 Wheel Jamboree 2019 show was the American SuperJeep Challenge.  The show served as a qualifying round for the SuperJeep Invitational Championship that is held in January in West Palm Beach, FL. Builders that place in the top-three at the qualifying event will have the opportunity to be featured at the SuperJeep Invitational Championship.

If you are a lover of racing, 4x4s, 4×4 activities, and staying up to date on the performance marketplace then you will want to make sure you attend 4 Wheel Jamboree 2019! If you are not from the Indianapolis area, they also have shows in Bloomsburg, PA and Lima, OH.

Photos by: Jason Carroll

