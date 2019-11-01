7 Reasons Why Dash Cams Are Surging in Popularity Among Drivers

You could argue that many of us live in more of a surveillance society than ever before but, whatever your view on that topic, there are some clear benefits attached to the wide availability of camera technology.

With companies such as Dash Cams Australia noticing a clear upturn in the number of people wanting to record their car journeys on camera it seems clear that surveillance and monitoring have plenty of positive aspects too.

Here is a look at some viable reasons why dash cams, in particular, are proving so popular with drivers.

If you have an accident

A fundamental reason why dash cams are becoming a standard piece of equipment in your cabin is the reason that it offers the protection of capturing an incident that can be used as evidence if you are involved in an accident.

Being able to produce footage to the police and your insurance provider could be crucial to your success in preserving your driving record and helping you make a claim for any damage.

When you witness an incident

Another plausible reason why a dash cam is a good idea is the fact that with your camera on while you are driving you will be capturing everything that is going on in front of you.

If an accident happens in front of you but you manage to avoid being directly involved in the incident there is a chance that the footage you captured on your dash cam could be vital evidence.

The more drivers who install dash cams the more the odds increase that an incident will be caught on camera, which could prove very useful in sorting out a claim, which has to be a positive aspect of the growth in the use of dash cams.

Record a special journey

Having a dash cam is not just about protecting your interests in an accident.

Cameras are proving popular with drivers and motorcycle riders who like to share their trip via a blog or on YouTube.

You won’t have to look too hard to find a few dash cam channels on YouTube where people are sharing their footage for entertainment purposes.

Keep an eye on someone sharing your car

If you share your car with family or friends from time to time having a dash cam can act as a great incentive for making them think carefully about how they are driving your vehicle when they know that you are recorded their every move.

Did you really jump that light?

A dash cam is not only useful in an accident investigation scenario it could also help you to defend your driving if the authorities claim you have violated a traffic law.

Improved safety and security

You and your passengers will always want to feel as safe and secure as possible when you are traveling in your car and a dash cam can help provide that extra peace of mind.

Knowing that your journey is being captured on camera can provide that extra level of reassurance and might even help you to drive more safely.

Protect your car while you are away from it

Another point to consider is that some dash cams have the ability to operate remotely and that means you might be able to capture details of someone either damaging your car through bad parking or vandalism or record a thief trying to take your car or possessions.

When you look at these compelling reasons for having a dash cam system installed it is not hard to see why they now widely considered a must-have accessory.