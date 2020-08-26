Should I Use An Auto Protection & Rust Proofing Service For My Car?

So, should you protect your automobile from rust using an auto protection and rusting proofing service?

The short answer is yes but let’s take a look through some reasons why this is so important.

What Is Rust?

Rust is an iron oxide that occurs with certain metals such as steel. It occurs when there is water or moisture in the air which causes the metal to react to it. After a long period of time being exposed to these types of conditions is what causes the metal to rust.

If left untreated then the rust can seriously weaken the strength of the metal, which in cars is obviously extremely dangerous, as you do not want any weak spots on your vehicle. It can also affect the framework of the car, so if you were to have a collision it could cause more damage having rust present on the car.

Rust proofing can also lead to more rust in the area of the metal that is affected, which makes it another reason why it’s so vital to either use preventative measures to stop rust from even beginning.

Ceramic Paint

Ceramic paint can help with long term protection of your car and should enhance the gloss and keep your car cleaner for longer periods of time.

Ceramic paint, alongside helping with rust due to it being able to repel water, will also help with the value of your car in the long term as it will keep it looking brighter, shinier and in top notch condition for a much longer time frame.

Rain and Damp Weather

The most common cause of rust on a car comes from rain and having the car left in damp conditions. If you are unfortunate enough to live in a country that has a lot of damp weather then if left untreated, your car could start to get rust within just a couple of years.

Apart from the fact this will make your car weaker in structure, it will also affect its market value should you wish to try and sell the car in the future.

Does Salt Cause Rust?

Road salt can be a huge problem for causing rust on cars over a long period of time. Many countries put salt down on their motorways and main roads when the weather drops close to freezing, as to help stop ice on the road.

While this is great for helping traffic flow better during those winter months, over time this can cause big issues with rust on cars.

If you live in a country that has extremely harsh and long winters then your car may be exposed to salt on the road for an extensive time which could lead to some really bad rust spots. So always keep checking and looking over your vehicle in the winter, keeping your eye out for any new rust spots that may occur.

I live In A Hot Sunny Country Why Am I Getting Rust?

Many people think that living in a damp wet country can cause more rusting. While this is true, just because you live somewhere hot with nice weather doesn’t mean your car is free from rusting.

Salt is one of the biggest causes for rust to appear on cars, so should you live near the sea, you really should protect your car.

Salt from the sea can cause erosion and effect paint work on your car through it being carried up in the air from the wind. Ceramic paint can help with protection of the paint work and keeping your car away from the sea or at least covered with a fitted appropriate car cover can also add some protection from both rust and paint erosion.

How Much Will Repair Costs Be?

Should your vehicle start to become rusty there are ways of fixing the problem, but it is always recommended to try and use preventative measures to stop this happening in the first place.

Repair costs can vary vastly depending on how much rust and where it is on the vehicle. So you could be looking at a bill from just twenty dollars all the way up to five hundred dollars!

This shows why it is so very important that as soon as you see rust appearing on your car that you get on top of the problem as quickly as possible. Leaving it for another day is not a good idea.

Untreated rust can cause so much damage long term, including even rusting away the metal completely which will then turn from a cheap repair fix to something much more expensive. So save yourself hassle and some money by getting it treated straight away.

Rust Proofing My New Car

Most new vehicles when bought new from the car show room should have rust proofing as standard, but always make sure you ask the question instead of presuming it does.

New cars should really always have some sort of rust proofing applied as standard which should help protect the car for roughly two years.

After those two years are up you should most definitely look at re rust proofing your car again every two to three years. This will help maintain the vehicle in an excellent condition which in turn will help the lifespan of the vehicle and its market value.

If you have bought a second hand car or an older vehicle then you should also look at getting it rust proofed. No matter the age or the value of the car, rust proofing is important to help expand the car’s expected lifespan.

Many different companies are out there that will offer this type of service and prices can range from cheap to expensive so it is always worthwhile spending a little time researching and reading up on what will be your best option for your car.

Can All Rust Be Fixed?

Some people believe that in certain circumstances that rusting problems cannot be fixed, however this is untrue. All rust patches on vehicles can be fixed to a good standard, but obviously the worse the rusted area is the more difficult and expensive it will be to fix.

Again as previously mentioned this is why preventive measures are so vital to help stop rust from even beginning to affect your car.

Can Waxing Help?

In short, yes waxing your car regularly can help prevent the start of any rusting in your car. It is particularly a good idea to wax the whole of your car before the winter season kicks in, especially if you are expecting snowfall.

Adding wax to your car can help as an extra layer of protection, think of it as putting on an extra jumper during those cold winter months which help to keep you warm and protect you from the cold elements. This is what waxing your car does to help in this cold winter months and help keep your car in prime condition.

Do Some Cars Rust More Than Others?

All motor vehicles are made different using different parts, metals and paints so rusting can really affect some models more than others.

Newer designed cars are much more protected from rust these days due to modern design and technology but even some of the newer cars can have rust issues.

Before purchasing your new car if you are worried how rust will affect them, do a little research using your favourite search engine, listing the name and model of the car you are interested in followed by the word rust.

This should direct you to websites and pages with information regarding that vehicle and any issues other owners of the same model of car have had.

Does Washing My Car Often Make It More Liable To Rust?

Although water on your car can lead to some rusting, cleaning your car regularly will not cause rusting of your vehicle.

In fact cleaning your car on a regular basis can actually help prevent long term rusting. By washing away salt and dirt that is on your car helps to keep away rust.

Cleaning your car frequently will also help hold its market value in the long term, as the more often the paint work is cleaned helps the longevity and depths of colour which in turn helps the car stay looking newer for longer.

Where Should I Be Looking For Rust?

Although rust can occur pretty much anywhere on your car, the most likely and first place the car will begin to rust is the underside of the car, particularly around the wheel arch.

The reason this is where most rust occurs is because it is the most exposed to the roadside, where it will constantly pick up dirt, salt and damp. It’s always a good idea to regularly check under your car for rust as it’s not as easy to spot in other parts of the car

To Sum Up

Rusting on cars can be a really big problem for us all but by rust proofing the car regularly, cleaning and waxing your car and being quick to spot and deal with any rust spots can help preserve your car’s paint work and life span.