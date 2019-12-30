Ceramic Paint Protection – Is It Worth It?

When you consider your options for ways to protect your vehicle, you should consider as many aspects as possible. Cost, maintenance, protective qualities, and uses, among many others. These considerations should be made before you pick something to protect the paint of your car. You wouldn’t buy a car without doing any research, so why would you pick a protective measure for it without doing some reading either? You wouldn’t.

If you are looking for a way to keep your car paint protected in all conditions or from different types of damages, you may have come across ceramic paint protection. This list will give you some information on why it should be a consideration for your automotive needs.

1. Protective Properties

One of the reasons you are considering ceramic coating is for paint protection. You may have chosen one of the best options too. Ceramic paint protection will keep your car safe from many conditions and damaging properties. The protection offered for water, UV damage (sun rays), and scratches are ways that ceramic paint protection keeps your car safe. It won’t prevent damage entirely or prevent any dirt and dust build-up, but it will stop the majority of it.

2. Installation

Getting a ceramic paint coating does require an extensive application/installation process. The car needs to be cleaned thoroughly of any dirt or debris so that it doesn’t stick to the paint and stay there after coating. The ceramic coating by Ultimate RainCoat takes from 1 to 3 days to apply, which is pretty standard considering how much dirt can accumulate on the car’s paint surface. While it does take some time, it seems to be understood that this process is worth the wait for most average cars. So, for a short period of waiting, you can protect your car very thoroughly.

3. Cost

Some costs of ceramic paint protection can be hundreds of dollars, which seems to be a good investment when you consider potential benefits. The reduced need to buff out scratches, wax and wash your car, and do other upkeep cuts out a significant cost factor. For an upfront fee, the car will have a lasting protective coating that will manage the damage from paint fade, scratches, dirt, and water-related problems like rust or warping.

4. Lasting Effects

Ceramic coating on your car lasts a long time. Up to five years, depending on how well the application process was done. As stated earlier, the costs you will save in the long run beats out the upfront cost. Long-lasting shine and protection is great news because it reduces costs, maintenance, and need for other products.

You still need to clean your car, the ceramic coating isn’t a one time fix, but it does reduce cleaning needs massively. You no longer need to wax your paint in your free time as often or scrub it down at any given time. The long-lasting appeal means your car will look cleaner, be more appealing, and more protected for quite some time considering the lifespan of the average car.

5. What Cars Can Be Coated

It is completely safe for any type of car make or model. The only prerequisites that need to be considered were mentioned previously. The condition of the car will determine how long the process takes. Most cars that are maintained well and have clean paint jobs can take a single day. Cars that are dirtier or have more noticeable imperfections in the paint may need some professional cleaning and reapplication of paint to get them ready for the coating process. This is done because the paint must be in very good condition before it is coated so those imperfections are not sealed onto the car and stuck there.

Otherwise, any car, even your ol’ reliable you’ve had since college can be ceramic paint coated.

Cars require a tremendous amount of time and attention to be kept in great condition. As soon as the car leaves the lot, the clock starts ticking on its lifespan. The depreciation of the condition of our cars can be managed, but it requires a lot of effort and work. If you were looking for ways to protect your car, you probably discovered the ceramic coating and paint protection methods.

From that discovery, you probably also asked yourself if it was worth it. The protective properties, easy and quick installation process, relatively low-cost value, lasting effects and ability to be applied to almost any car are all great reasons to consider it. Protecting your car is important, and ceramic paint protection offers enough answers to the question if it’s worth it.