The Ultimate Dodge Ram 1500 Maintenance Schedule

Are the proud owner of a Dodge Ram? Well, here is the only Ram 1500 maintenance schedule you’ll ever need to keep her in tip-top shape…

Believe it or not, basic maintenance for a Ram 1500 is easier than you might think. This means that you can provide the care your truck needs right at home without having to pay a professional mechanic.

The key is to create a Ram 1500 maintenance schedule in order to stay on top of what it needs to run its best.

1. Keep It Clean

This might sound obvious, but you’d be surprised how much longer your truck will stay in good condition if you simply take the time to clean it regularly. After all, you’ve invested a lot of money in your truck, so why not take pride in keeping it clean from top to bottom?

Clean out any trash daily or weekly. Take it to the car wash once a week. Use products such as Armorall to product vinyl and leather surfaces.

Each of these steps will only take a few minutes but will make a huge difference in extending the life of your truck.

2. Park In a Garage

Protecting the exterior of your truck can be challenging. Mother Nature throws all kinds of extreme conditions at you, resulting in unfortunate wear and tear on your vehicle.

Your best bet from protecting your truck is to park it in a garage or other type of shelter. This will help keep in out of the rain, snow, and ice, as well as protect it from strong winds and extreme temperatures.

If you don’t have a garage, try to at least park under a carport or place a car cover over it.

3. Keep All Engine Fluids Topped Off

Truck engines are complicated machines. They require a lot of fluids and forms of lubrication to keep them operating properly. If you aren’t a gear head, it’s unlikely that you spend much time looking under the hood.

Fortunately, keeping your engine fluids topped off isn’t a complicated or time-consuming process.

Details such as checking your brake fluid, wiper fluid, and transmission oil is one of the most vital parts of basic maintenance needed to keep your truck running great for years to come.

Take the time to familiarize yourself with your engine and locate the fluid reservoirs. This is a very basic task that will have a huge impact on the life of your truck.

4. Check Your Tire Pressure

Tire pressure is another important part of basic truck maintenance that many people ignore.

Proper tire pressure will help your tires last longer, improves wheel alignment, and will help your truck drive as intended.

Believe it or not, improper tire pressure is actually a road hazard. This is especially true during extreme weather conditions.

Taking the time to check your tires to make sure they are properly inflated is a quick process that will produce lasting results.

5. Replace Your Wiper Blades Regularly

Windshield wipers are a part of your truck that typically gets overlooked until you need them.

Keep in mind that wipers don’t last forever. The rubber blades eventually wear out, or become dry and brittle, and begin to peel. This can be very dangerous when you need them during extreme weather conditions while you’re out on the road.

Fortunately, new wiper blades are relatively inexpensive and easy to install. Thus it’s a good idea to replace them every six months regardless of their current condition. Spending a few dollars a couple of times each year will help ensure that you feel safe on the road regardless of the weather.

6. Test Your Battery

Your truck battery is another item that you likely take for granted until your truck won’t start.

Again, batteries aren’t designed to last forever. They need to be replaced every few years. The key is to perform basic maintenance on your batter and to make sure that it’s charging properly.

This is especially important if you live in an area that experiences extreme changes in temperature.

Your truck relies on a good battery to keep it starting properly day after day, year after year. So invest in a good one so that you won’t have to worry about being stranded in the cold.

7. Check Your Coolant

The coolant in your truck engine is important for maintaining the proper running temperature. This will prevent it from overheating in the summer or freezing up in the winter. Never take this for granted.

8. Change Your Oil

The simple truth of truck maintenance is that motor oil is the lifeblood of any truck motor. Without clean oil, your motor will start to break down and won’t run smoothly.

Changing your oil is something you can do at home. It’s a simple matter of checking your owner’s manual for the specific brand and grade recommended by the manufacturer. The second option is to take your truck to a shop and let the pros take care of the chore for you. Either, this is a task that shouldn’t be ignored.

9. Check Your Brakes

Don’t forget about your brakes. After all, your Dodge Ram truck won’t be safe to drive without them. Your brakes need to have good pads that will allow you to stop when needed, especially in an unexpected moment. Brakes are another aspect of your truck that you’ll take for granted until you need them.

10. Have It Serviced By a Pro

It’s always worth the money to have your truck serviced by a professional mechanic at least once a year.

A mechanic will understand what to look for and will recognize a potential issue before it can develop into a serious problem.

The Importance of Having a Ram 1500 Maintenance Schedule

Keeping your truck in perfect running condition should be a top priority. That’s why having a Ram 1500 maintenance schedule is so important.

