Gauge Magazine April 2020 Issue

Needing a pick me up from the quarantine? The April 2020 issue is here to do just that! We have 4 SICK feature rides that we know you are going to love. Starting off with our cover vehicle a 1995 Kenworth T450. The graphics on this ride make this Kenworth look even meaner and we are loving it. Next up is a 1974 VW Thing, and if you are a true VW lover then you are going to want to be the next owner of this ride. We also have a 1995 GMC Sonoma and you won’t ever want to take your eyes off of it! Lastly, we have a 1990 Isuzu Amigo that is out of this world! For event coverage, first up we have 4 Wheel Jamboree 2019! If you are a lover of all things 4×4, you won’t want to miss out on the coverage packed full of 4×4’s from all around the country! We also have coverage from Scr8pfest 2019. This show has been one that we have always loved and we think you will too! April 202 Gauge Girl is the HOT Heather Moss! Check out her personal interview and photoshoot, you’ll love it!