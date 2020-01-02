Gauge Magazine January 2020 Issue

Happy New Year! We are starting off the new year right with our January 2020 issue! Lets start our New Years cruise off with some feature rides! First up we have a 1958 Chevy Apache owned by Rob Bay. Known as “Banshee” this ride is one that will make your jaw drop! We also have a 2003 Toyota Tacoma owned by Josh Holt. This ride is the true definition of a mean green fighting machine! Our feature vehicle on the cover of this month is a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Bryant Harold. Don’t let the cool looks of this ride fool you, wait till you see what’s under the hood! Cruising on over to our event coverage, first we have The Gathering 2019. With a new location and date, this show made sure that they had everything that you could want from a car show! Kids area, vendors, classic rides, lowered trucks, lifted trucks, air cooled VW, and more! Showoff Showdown 2019 had amazing weather, rides, award, raffle, and more. Make sure you have this show down for your 2020 must attend! Lastly, we have 22nd Annual Good Guys PPG Nationals. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 Camaro, the area was FULL of custom Camaros! Also, Street Machine of the Year and 2019 Street Rod were announced at the show and you’ll want to check out who won! Last but never least, January 2020 Gauge Girl is the beautiful Ashely Gabbard! You’ll love her photoshoot and personal interview!