Gauge Magazine October 2019 Issue

The October 2019 Gauge Magazine Issue is here! We have an issue full of sick rides, event coverage, and one beautiful Gauge Girl! Starting with event coverage, we have Relaxin in the Park. This was the first year for this show and although mother nature made sure to make it hard on then, they worked hard and made this show AMAZING! Next up we have Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019! This year they had a very special collection or rides and road art at the show, don’t miss out on what sold at the auction! Beatersville 2019 brought out some of the best pre-1968 rides from the surrounding area! Cruising on over to our feature rides we have a 2000 Chevy Silverado owned by Katelynn Holden. If you are a Nightmare Before Christmas fan, this is definitely the ride that you want to see! The graphics are SICK! We also have a 1991 Chevy S10 4 Door Blazer owned by Shawn Moody. This ride is one MEAN, GREEN, MACHINE!! We have a 1992 GMC Sonoma owned by Steve Hill that will make your jaw drop when you see the graphics! Gauge Girl for this month is Virginia Slim and you won’t want to miss out on how HOT she is!