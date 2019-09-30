Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019 was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN from May 14-19, 2019. Not only did this show bring in some of the most rare and most wanted rides, but it also brought in record breaking sales!

This year was expected to be a very special year, with the collection of the late Steven Juliano coming in, his entire collection was the highlight of this event. Juliano’s 1967 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Roadster had taken top sales and was followed closely by his 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster. Along with his 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster, 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible, 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T Sunroof where all in the Top 10!

Not only did Julianos cars sell well, his display engines sold for a hearty sum along with his more than 2,500 lots of Road Art. The Road Art featured mainly ’60s-’70s-era Mopar materials as well as Shelby and Ford Collectibles! A 1950s Ford Dealer Crest sold for an impressive $55,460. All in all it was an amazing year for sales at Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019 as total sales exceeded $70.4 Million, that is 1 million more than the Mecum Auto Auctio 2018!

The complete Top 10 collector car sales at Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019 were:

1967 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Roadster (Lot F128) at $2,860,000 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster (Lot F136) at $2,420,000 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach (Lot S155) at $1,980,000 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible (Lot F120) at $1,980,000 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster (Lot F132) at $1,760,000 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible (Lot F142) at $1,155,000 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T Sunroof (Lot F143) at $660,000 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona (Lot F177) at $577,500 1940 Crocker ‘Big Tank’ Big Twin (Lot S124.1) at $550,000 2016 Norwood 330 P4 Replica (Lot S252) at $467,500

Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019 was open to sellers, buyers, and spectators just interested in see the estimated 2,000 muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, and hot rods that were at the auction block!

Photos by: Dan Davis