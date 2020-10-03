We are live with the Gauge Magazine October 2020 Issue! Packed with event coverage, feature rides, a beautiful Gauge Girl, and a HOT Nicks Body Shop! For event coverage we will start off with Goodtimes C.C. Picnic and Show 2020 brought out amazing hopping rides, beautiful weather, and as always, great times! Next we have the Tuner Evolution Charlotte 2020. If you haven’t made it out to one of these shows, once you see this coverage you will want to! Lastly, we have coverage from the Grand National F-100 Show! This show brought out some of the SICKEST F-100s we have seen in a long time! We have some of the most beautiful feature rides for you to enjoy this issue also! Starting with a 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max owned by Benjamin Smith! The details in this ride make this vehicle of the sickest we have ever seen! Next we have a 1950 Ford F-100 owned by Michael Mccoy. If you are a lover of a good ole rat truck, this is what you have been needing! Lastly, we have a 1984 Chevy Caprice owned by Jose Noriega. Wait until you see this ride, we are loving it and we know you will too! Last but never least, we have our beautiful Gauge Girl for October 2020, Jaci Bishop! We also have a Nicks Body Shop for October 2020 featuring the HOT Carrie Esser!