Import Face Off St. Louis 2019

Import Face Off St. Louis 2019 was held in Madison, Illinois on March 24th, 2019. You may be used to having this show a little later on in the year, but Import Face Off moved the show to earlier in the year, but don’t worry, the show was AMAZING.

Weather is usually unpredictable at any time in the year, but in March it could be 80, rainy, snowing, or all of the above in a matter of hours! The weather held off for a little bit this day and brought a nice cool day full of drifting, drag racing, car show, Test N Tune, SPL, and everything in between that you could imagine!

After a long winter, it gave many of those in the car show scene to do some crazy new modifications that would be sure to make them stand out of the crowd. It felt like we almost couldn’t capture how amazing these rides were, but don’t worry, we did!

The Test N Tune area brought in a long line, as it usually does! This gave folks the entertainment that they were needing between the drag racing, amazing rides, and much more that Import Face Off St. Louis 2019 had to offer.

The Drifting brought in entertainment full of excitement. With around 40-50 cars, some of the rides were putting down some great laps, other out there learning and still trying to get the hand of it, and some that ended their days hitting the wall. Either way, there was a lot to see in the drifting area!

As always, the SPL area could be heard completely across the event area and packed the area full of sound and bass. With all of the usual IFO events continuing on, they also brought in a few in-between events such as 2Step and Low Car Limbo. Whatever you were into, you could find it at this show!

Photos by: Chris Gosda