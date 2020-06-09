Metallica Frontman Donates His Car Collection to Petersen Automotive Museum

Lead guitarist and vocalist, James Hetfield, was a car enthusiast years before becoming a famous rockstar. James had a love for custom cars and was building them before he could even play guitar. The Petersen automotive museum.

Now Metallica fans and car enthusiasts can see what James has created over the years at the Petersen Automotive Museum. You may be surprised at what the collection is called and how many custom cars were donated.

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection

James spent most of his childhood years watching his dad build custom cars in the family garage. The rockstar inherited his father’s love for automobiles and mechanics and has deep roots in Southern California’s car culture.

After James made millions of dollars from his extremely successful band, he got the opportunity to work with artistic car builders; namely, Rick Dore. Together, they would create unique custom made cars which would later be showcased in a famous museum.

Although James has been very successful, expensive sports cars don’t seem to catch his interest. Instead, the rockstar finds inspiration from rusty old shells that he finds in fields or scrap yards. He uses these to build his cars. This is the inspiration behind the name Reclaimed Rust: the James Hetfield Collection.

10 Unique Cars Made with Passion

This collection comprises ten stunning custom made cars built by James and his partners. You can see the love James has for vintage iron because each vehicle was meticulously made and carefully maintained. These ten cars are James’ most prized possessions, and now any visitor to the museum can enjoy them.

Where Can You View the Reclaimed Rust Collection?

The ten custom made vintage cars have been donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum located in Los Angeles, CA, USA. The museum is currently closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, but you can still view the collection on their website.

Are the Cars in the Collection for Sale?

Although the 10 cars are still drivable, they’re now listed as show cars. This means they’re not up for sale. But there are many other places where you can get your very own custom car built. Do a web search for Monster Customs or Krazy House Customs to help you build your own unique vehicle.

What are the Advantages of a Custom Made Car?

The main advantage of a custom made car is that you will have a vehicle on the road that doesn’t look like all the others. If you have the cash, you can design and build a car instead of buying a brand new vehicle.

Final Thoughts

If you love vintage cars or custom made vehicles, you’ll enjoy going to the Petersen Museum to view the Reclaimed Rust collection. When the lockdown ends in Los Angeles, make sure you visit the museum to see the stunning works of art, James and his partners created over the years.