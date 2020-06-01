The Gauge Magazine June 2020 Issue is here and so is the HOT weather! We have an issue jam packed with feature rides, event coverage, and two beautiful ladies! Starting off with event coverage we have The Charlotte Auto Fair 2019! This show was full of custom rides, vendors, swap meet, and so much more! We know that you will love the rides that attended. Lastly we have The Sparks Show 2019 which is always an amazing show between the rides and beautiful scenery! We brought out some of the sickest rides for our June 2020 Issue! First up we have a 1963 Chevy Impala SS owned by David Fravel that is OUT OF THIS WORLD! The interior is just as beautiful as the exterior! Also, we have a 1968 Buick Electra owned by Dustin Hunsucker. We can promise you have never seen a Buick like this one! We have a 1970 Ford Bronco owned by Thor Schmidt, we know you will all want to get your hands on this ride! Lastly, we have a 1971 Pontiac Firebird Formula owned by Ed Rudy! You won’t believe your eyes when you see it! Our Gauge Girl for June 2020 is Sisi Johnson and you won’t want to skip out on her photo shoot and her interview! Nick’s Body Shop for June 2020 is the beautiful Sienna Castillo posed with Evil Iron Customs motorcycle.

Photographers: Nicks Means, Chris Gosda, Jason Carroll, and Logan Wade