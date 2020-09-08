We are live with the Gauge Magazine September 2020 Issue! Packed with event coverage, feature rides, and one beautiful Gauge Girl! For event coverage we will start off with Spring Slam 2020 brought out amazing rides, weather, and as always, great times! It was nice for everyone to take a break for the craziness going on in our world currently to enjoy their favorite thing, car shows! Next we have the Indy Mecum Auto Auction 2020. This year had broken the record for any other year that Mecum has come to Indy. Also, the world’s most expensive Mustang was sold at the show! We have some of the most beautiful feature rides for you to enjoy this issue also! Starting with a 1999 Toyota Tacoma AKA “Airmeup” owned by DJ Roberts.The exterior may be what catches your eye, but wait until you see the interior; it’s the show stopper! Next we have a 1958 Vw Euro Beetle AKA “Gretchen” owned by David Carr. If you are a lover of VW Beetles, you will not want to miss out on seeing this feature ride! Lastly, we have a BEAUTIFUL 1950 Dodge Wayfare AKA “Pinky Lady” owned by Darrin and Misty Carpenter! Wait until you see this ride, we are loving it and we know you will too! Last but never least, we have our beautiful Gauge Girl for September 2020, Kelsey Crisenbery!