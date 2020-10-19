How to Deck Out a Work Van the Right Way

Decking out your work van takes time, but it’s worth it. You have to consider a lot, and the following list contains some ideas to get your work van ready. You should invest in these updates even if you have to do them one at a time to spread out the costs.

Shelving

If you want to deck out your van the right way, one step you can take is installing shelves. These shelves need to be secure since your vehicle is going to be moving. Shelves also help maximize the space a van can offer. Your options will narrow down to wood, plastic, or steel. Think of what you’ll be storing to figure out what would work best for you.

Storage

The next thing you want to consider is your specialty tools. Depending on what you do, you probably have a few delicate tools. Maybe you have tools with small moving parts that would be safer in a separate storage container. You want to install a custom van tool box and storage spaces for these tools. It would be a good idea to make secured storage boxes for sharp tools. You don’t want these tools to fall while you’re driving, which could put you in danger or cause damage to your work van.

Entrances

Some vans don’t come with large entrances. You may need to install side doors to give you more access. If you don’t know the types of areas you’ll be parking in, then it’s better to prepare for anything that could happen. Having doors in the back and on both sides gives you the freedom you’ll need. Shelves don’t work well with doors, so you’ll have to sacrifice some of your shelving space. If you can live without additional entries because you need the shelves, then do so.

Liftgates

If you are going to be loading and unloading heavy items, you might want to install a liftgate. When you think of a liftgate, you probably imagine a large truck with liftgates, but you could install these in work vans, too. Now, this can be costly, but it will make your job easier and keep you safer. You could hurt your back while loading or unloading items from your work van. Investing in a liftgate is an investment in your safety.

Hydraulic Drop-Down Racks

Those who need to drive around with a ladder may want to consider a hydraulic drop-down ladder rack. At first, this sounds like a vanity addition. These will make your work van look pretty decked out, but the appearance isn’t the only reason you’ll be doing this. Bringing down a ladder manually puts your back in danger. No job is worth injuring your back, so invest in a device like this for your peace of mind. Besides, if you have one of these types of racks installed, any van decals or advertisements you place on your work van will be easily seen since a ladder won’t be in the way.

High-Quality Advertisement

Speaking of advertisements, be sure to invest in high-quality decals or artwork. Work vans go through a lot, so if you invest in low-quality advertisements, they won’t last too long. Colors, numbers, and images will start to fade quickly. If you aren’t going to be placing your work van in a garage, place a protective covering over it. This should help protect the graphics and the vehicle’s paint job. Constant exposure to the elements will prematurely degrade your paint and graphics. A growing business shouldn’t have to deal with these types of problems if you can avoid them by preparing.

Install Laptop Mounts

Depending on what you’re doing, you might need access to a computer. What you can do is install a computer mount next to the driver’s seat. This will allow you to check on work orders or input information for a job. Those who need constant reliable internet may want to install a Wi-Fi device or a hotspot in your van. If you’re going to have several electrical devices on, consider installing a power station. If you do that, you don’t have to depend on your vehicle’s power to juice up your equipment or power tools.

Some changes will be more costly than others, so try to start as early as possible. Pay attention to what will make your job easier as you work because you can install other things like grab handles. There’s always room for improvement, and you can use the same modifications on other work vans if you get a fleet one day.