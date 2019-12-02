SEMA is known for bringing out a wide range of vehicles from 4×4, domestic, import, custom, and much more! They have made sure to also create a special area for those who deserve to show off their hard work on their motorcycles. Each year, just like every year, SEMA 2019 Bikes raise the bar higher and higher and it makes it that much more exciting when you see them in person!

As you walked up to each bike, you could tell instantly that they had a lot of work, time, love, sweat, and more put into them. The detail that is on every inch of these bikes were breath taking and every time you checked back you seemed to notice something new. We almost couldn’t take our eyes off of the SEMA 2019 Bikes! These rides are not the normal bikes that you may see cruising through your town, these bikes are a complete work of art!

For the past 20 years, we have headed out to Las Vegas, NV to attend SEMA. The show brings in builders, media, and domestic and buyers from all around to see what everyone has been doing throughout the previous year. SEMA allows for people to bring out their ride and show off their hard work along with allowing people to appreciate that work!

It is always an amazing scene each year seeing what builders are able to bring to the field for motorcycles, and they really outdid themselves this year! The builders continue to bring something new and unique. We never know what they will be doing next, but congratulations on an amazing year builders and we cannot wait to see what bikes will be at SEMA 2020!

Photos by: Chromey, Erod, and Chris Gosda