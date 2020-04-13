The Reasons for Having Your Car Shipped

There are numerous reasons why you may choose to have a car shipped to you. Usually, the first thing you ask yourself is, “how much does it cost to ship a car?” Then, we can make the necessary research on the other factors that may affect your decision regarding this issue. What most people don’t know are the advantages of having a car shipped to you. Here are some of the reasons why.

Online purchase

According to IBIS World, The Online Car Dealers industry has grown by an annualized rate of 5.1% from 2014-2019. As e-commerce becomes more important in every American’s life, so do more people turn to the internet to purchase their cars. While this industry grows, so does Auto Transport Services. It is more efficient to ship a vehicle instead of having someone drive the car to the customer and come back.

Saving on time

One thing that people can’t get enough of is time. There is always not enough time to do the things that need to be done. For some, spending more time with family at a car show is essential. For others, some much-needed time for themselves is needed. If we can save time by just having our cars transported, then it’s a welcome relief. You can go on with your life while waiting for your car to arrive.

Saving on money

People might think auto shipping is too expensive. Nothing could be further from the truth. If you bring out your calculator and crunch some numbers, you will find out otherwise. Fuel is one of your primary concerns when driving long distances. It can get very expensive when you are traveling across the United States by car. Then, throw in the food, accommodation, and the wear and tear that this kind of trip puts on your vehicle, and you’ll find out that you’ll be spending more if you do decide to drive your car rather than have it transported.

Safety Concerns

Road accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States for people aged 1-54. Annually, 38,000 people die in the US because of road accidents. It is also common knowledge that the longer the trip is, the more likely it is for you to be involved in an accident. If there is a way to avoid that risk, then you should grab the opportunity. Getting your car shipped is one of the ways to do that.

Helping the Environment

Vehicles can account for between 50 to 90 percent of pollution in cities all over the United States. There is a direct correlation between the number of cars on the road and pollution. It is not rocket science. It is then reasonable to assume that if people used an auto transport service, it would make things more efficient by using one vehicle to transport several cars. That is efficiency at its finest, and it helps the environment too. It’s time we did our share.

The cost can be many things to many people. It does not always mean money. Sometimes, you do not really know exactly how much something will cost you. How much does it cost to ship a car? It does not cost as much money as driving the car yourself, it would not cost you a lot of time, and it will not cost you and your family’s lives.